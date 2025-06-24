Pest Control Coquitlam: Surge in Carpenter Ant Activity Alarms Homeowners

Pest Detective Coquitlam Owner Pest Detective Coquitlam Carpenter Ant Damage

Carpenter ant activity is rising in Coquitlam and surrounding areas. Pest Detective urges early action to prevent costly structural damage.

Carpenter ants have already swarmed and are quite active in Coquitlam, with many customers reporting significant activity” — Jamie Kiffiak

COQUITLAM, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring has brought a noticeable increase in carpenter ant activity across Coquitlam and the Tri-Cities region — and Pest Detective is urging homeowners to act now before the damage worsens.“Carpenter ants have already swarmed and are quite active in Coquitlam, with many customers reporting significant activity,” said Jamie Kiffiak, owner of Pest Detective Coquitlam . “We're seeing early infestations in decks, wall voids, and even attics. These pests are the most destructive insects we deal with in the region.”Unlike termites, carpenter ants do not eat wood but tunnel through it to create nests. Their excavation can cause structural damage over time — particularly when colonies grow and expand from damp, decaying wood into healthy structural wood. The problem often begins in hidden areas with excess moisture: under windows, inside walls, or around deck supports.In the Tri-Cities area — including Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody — this is especially concerning due to the prevalence of wood-frame homes and the rainy spring climate that encourages ant colonies to thrive.“Because of how subtle they are at first, homeowners often don’t realize there’s an issue until serious damage has occurred,” Kiffiak explained. “You might see frass — the sawdust-like material they leave behind — or hear rustling inside your walls. Once you spot those signs, the infestation is often well underway.”Carpenter ants in Coquitlam are known for creating satellite nests, which means even if you see them outdoors, there's a strong chance they’ve already infiltrated your home.Pest Detective’s Coquitlam carpenter ant control services include:Targeted inspections to locate nesting sitesMoisture control strategies to prevent reinfestationProven safe treatmentsLong-term pest prevention solutions“Spring is the most effective time to act — before colonies mature and cause long-term damage,” added Kiffiak. “We always encourage fast action for carpenter ants, because waiting can mean major repairs later.”Pest Detective Coquitlam serves the entire Tri-Cities area and has been a trusted local provider since 1986. The team offers fast response, honest advice, and expert pest solutions backed by hundreds of five-star reviews across The Tri-Cities.About Pest Detective Coquitlam:Pest Detective Coquitlam is locally owned and operated, proudly serving Coquitlam, Port Moody, and Port Coquitlam. With over 35 years of trusted pest control experience in BC, their team is known for friendly, reliable, and effective pest solutions tailored to the local climate.📞 Call the local Tri-Cities pest line at +1 604-931-3330

