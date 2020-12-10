Violet Coast Media Releases Service-Based Business Marketing Programs For Small Businesses
Violet Coast Media is a boutique digital marketing agency that has launched a service-based business marketing program for small businesses in the US and CanadaNORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Violet Coast Media is a boutique digital marketing agency that has launched a service-based business marketing program for small businesses in the US and Canada. This service aims to take care of a range of online marketing and social needs.
Canadian-based boutique digital marketing agency, Violet Coast Media, has announced the creation of a service-based business program. Designed for Canadian and US clients at $1k a month, this program allows business owners to rest assured that their online profiles are being managed so they can continue to run their business without having to worry about it.
The new services are aimed to help the businesses that have been growing to value their online presence more and more in 2020. As a result of the pandemic, stores across the continent had to close, while social media became the most valuable piece of communication. As a result, business owners have started to rely more on social media pages as customers use them more to learn about opening hours, updates to the business, and more. The new business marketing programs from Violet Coast Media ensure that business owners do not have to spend all their time on these channels when they need to be running their business.
The new service-based business marketing programs include services like social media management, email marketing, Facebook ads, Google ads, and Google My Business Management. The goal of Bailey Soolsma, the owner of Violet Coast Media, is to provide an affordable yet effective program for small-medium businesses, helping them get back to providing services while knowing their online profiles are taken care of.
This new service is designed to be suited to the individual needs of the client business, with multiple packages that vary depending on what each business needs. The process includes Violet Coast Media working with clients to help them find which package works best for them.
“We have been using Bailey for about 5 months now and could not be more pleased. Prior to using Violet Coast, we used another company, paying them about the same every month, but for a fraction of the amount of work,” says one customer testimonial “Bailey has helped get our Instagram going, Facebook organized, marketing increased, helped with the launch of our second location, and has taken a huge burden off my shoulders going above and beyond to provide numerous tasks. We could not be more pleased with the results and the skill she provides to us.”
To learn more about Violet Coast Media and their new service-based business marketing programs, you can visit their website at https://violetcoastmedia.com.
