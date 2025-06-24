Submit Release
Pest Control Vancouver: Surge in Wasp Activity Expected This Summer

With wasp calls set to surge, Pest Detective urges Vancouver homeowners to act before nests become a threat.

In Vancouver wasp calls are currently down but in our experience that usually means a sharp increase is coming by July or August”
— Vancouver Pest Detective
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer kicks into full swing Pest Detective Vancouver is preparing for a potential surge in wasp activity across the city. While early season calls have been quieter than usual longtime owner Chris Frederick says this calm typically precedes a spike in wasp activity.

“In Vancouver wasp calls are currently down but in our experience that usually means a sharp increase is coming by July or August” said Chris Frederick owner of Pest Detective Vancouver. “The season could stretch well into fall. Great if you’re a wasp not so great for families trying to enjoy their backyards.”

Frederick emphasizes the importance of early action. Wasp nests are safest to remove when they’re still small and handled by trained professionals with proper training.

Pest Detective Vancouver has proudly served the Lower Mainland since 1986. A Canadian owned company founded in North Vancouver the Vancouver branch is led by Frederick himself a seasoned pest control expert known for responsive effective service. The team has earned hundreds of five star reviews from loyal customers across the region.

Their Vancouver pest control services include:

Wasp nest removal

Carpenter ant treatment

Rodent control

General pest management and prevention

While wasps are expected to dominate calls this summer Pest Detective Vancouver has already seen a sharp rise in carpenter ant issues this spring.

“We’re seeing more carpenter ant activity than usual” Frederick added. “It could be due to a milder winter but we also think more homeowners are choosing us because of our longstanding reputation in the community.”

These infestations often go unnoticed until they escalate. Wasp nests can be hidden in trees wall voids sheds or under decks. Carpenter ants meanwhile pose a serious risk to wood structures if not addressed promptly.

“Summer should be about BBQs patio time and family fun” said Frederick. “The last thing you want is a wasp swarm or ant infestation ruining that. If you see signs of a problem don’t wait.”

Whether it’s wasps, ants, rodents or other seasonal pests Pest Detective Vancouver offers quick inspections expert treatments and local service homeowners can trust.

About Pest Detective:

Pest Detective Vancouver has proudly served the city since 1986. Locally owned and operated the company provides fast reliable pest control with a focus on safety and customer care. While many small businesses are being bought up by large corporations Pest Detective continues to stay true to its local roots founded in North Vancouver and operated by local owners across BC and Alberta. With hundreds of five star reviews Pest Detective remains one of Vancouver’s most trusted names in pest control.

Don’t let summer pests take over. Call 1-877-787-9574 or visit pestdetective.com for safe, effective pest control from Vancouver’s trusted local experts.

