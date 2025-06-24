Submit Release
AZ Big Media Names 22 Most Influential Cannabis Executives in Arizona for 2025

Honoring the Visionaries Shaping the Future of Cannabis in the Grand Canyon State

— Mary O'Driscoll, author of the report
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Big Media has released its 2025 ranking of the 22 Most Influential Leaders in Arizona Cannabis, spotlighting executives whose leadership is defining the state’s maturing cannabis industry.

As the industry transitions from rapid expansion to a focus on operational excellence and sustainability, these honorees embody a balance of products, strong teams, and disciplined cash management. They lead in cultivation, retail, policy, advocacy, and legal compliance, and ancillary services, reflecting the broad influence needed to shape a responsible and progressive cannabis market.

2025 Most Influential Cannabis Leaders in Arizona:
Laura Bianchi – Bianchi & Brandt
Greta Brandt – The Flower Shop Dispensaries
Justin Brandt – Bianchi & Brandt
Demitri Downing – Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA)
Sara Gullickson – The Cannabis Business Advisors
Ryan Hermansky – Noble Herb Dispensary & Pure Edibles
Lori Hicks – Arizona Natural Concepts (ANC) Dispensary
Susan Hwang – Best Dispensary
Josh Kesselman – RAW Rolling Papers & HBI
Raul Molina – Mint Cannabis
Michael O’Brien – Ponderosa Dispensaries
Lilach Mazor Power – Mazor Collective & Giving Tree Dispensary
Kim Prince – Proven Media
Sara Presler – Mohave Cannabis Co. & Arizona Dispensaries Association
Marie Saloum – Green Pharms Dispensaries & Trap Culture Events
Kirk Schmitz – Grow Sciences
A.J. Sullins – High Grade USA
Fife Symington – Copperstate Farms & Sol Flower Dispensaries
George Thimsen – Timeless
Ann Torrez – Arizona Dispensaries Association
Jason Vedadi – Story Cannabis
Brian Warde – The Prime Leaf & Arizona Dispensaries Association (Government Affairs)

These individuals represent key facets of Arizona’s cannabis ecosystem, from legal firms and trade associations to dispensaries and cultivation operations. Their combined impact supports a drive toward a safer, more equitable, and consumer-focused market.

Key industry insights highlighted in the ranking include:
The importance of adaptability in navigating shifting regulations, consumer trends, and market dynamics.
The evolving mindset of the industry, now centered on team strength, product quality, and financial discipline.
The sector's growing maturity: in 2024, Arizona's cannabis market surpassed $1 billion in total sales, with recreational adult-use rapidly integrating via home delivery and expanding dispensary networks .

Profiles of all honorees and their perspectives on the future of cannabis were featured in the summer issue of AZ Business Magazine.

