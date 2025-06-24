AZ Big Media Names 22 Most Influential Cannabis Executives in Arizona for 2025

FROM LEFT: Lori Hicks, Arizona Natural Concepts Dispensary (ANC); Michael O’Brien, Ponderosa Dispensaries; Greta Brandt, The Flower Shop Dispensaries; Raul Molina, Mint Cannabis; Susan Hwang, Best Dispensary; Ryan Hermansky, Noble Herb Dispensary and Pure FROM LEFT: Kim Prince, Proven Media; Sara Presler, Mohave Cannabis Co. and president of the Arizona Dispensaries Association; A.J. Sullins, High Grade USA; Sara Gullickson, the Cannabis Business Advisors; Josh Kesselman, RAW Rolling Papers & HBI; Laura B FROM LEFT: Kirk Schmitz, Grow Sciences; Lilach Power, Mazor Collective and Giving Tree Dispensary; Brian Warde, The Prime Leaf Dispensaries and Arizona Dispensaries Association Government Affairs; Fife Symington, Copperstate Farms and Sol Flower Dispensar

Honoring the Visionaries Shaping the Future of Cannabis in the Grand Canyon State

These individuals represent key facets of Arizona’s cannabis ecosystem, from legal firms and trade associations to dispensaries and cultivation operations.” — Mary O'Driscoll, author of the report

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AZ Big Media has released its 2025 ranking of the 22 Most Influential Leaders in Arizona Cannabis, spotlighting executives whose leadership is defining the state’s maturing cannabis industry.As the industry transitions from rapid expansion to a focus on operational excellence and sustainability, these honorees embody a balance of products, strong teams, and disciplined cash management. They lead in cultivation, retail, policy, advocacy, and legal compliance, and ancillary services, reflecting the broad influence needed to shape a responsible and progressive cannabis market.2025 Most Influential Cannabis Leaders in Arizona:Laura Bianchi – Bianchi & BrandtGreta Brandt – The Flower Shop DispensariesJustin Brandt – Bianchi & BrandtDemitri Downing – Marijuana Industry Trade Association (MITA)Sara Gullickson – The Cannabis Business AdvisorsRyan Hermansky – Noble Herb Dispensary & Pure EdiblesLori Hicks – Arizona Natural Concepts (ANC) DispensarySusan Hwang – Best DispensaryJosh Kesselman – RAW Rolling Papers & HBIRaul Molina – Mint CannabisMichael O’Brien – Ponderosa DispensariesLilach Mazor Power – Mazor Collective & Giving Tree DispensaryKim Prince – Proven MediaSara Presler – Mohave Cannabis Co. & Arizona Dispensaries AssociationMarie Saloum – Green Pharms Dispensaries & Trap Culture EventsKirk Schmitz – Grow SciencesA.J. Sullins – High Grade USAFife Symington – Copperstate Farms & Sol Flower DispensariesGeorge Thimsen – TimelessAnn Torrez – Arizona Dispensaries AssociationJason Vedadi – Story CannabisBrian Warde – The Prime Leaf & Arizona Dispensaries Association (Government Affairs)These individuals represent key facets of Arizona’s cannabis ecosystem, from legal firms and trade associations to dispensaries and cultivation operations. Their combined impact supports a drive toward a safer, more equitable, and consumer-focused market.Key industry insights highlighted in the ranking include:The importance of adaptability in navigating shifting regulations, consumer trends, and market dynamics.The evolving mindset of the industry, now centered on team strength, product quality, and financial discipline.The sector's growing maturity: in 2024, Arizona's cannabis market surpassed $1 billion in total sales, with recreational adult-use rapidly integrating via home delivery and expanding dispensary networks .Profiles of all honorees and their perspectives on the future of cannabis were featured in the summer issue of AZ Business Magazine.

