Club 24 Becomes One of the First Gyms in the Pacific Northwest to Launch Medically Supervised Medical Wellness Program

Dr. Jim Bowen, Medical Director of ApexMD in partnership with Club 24 Walla Walla Team - Club 24 Elite

This partnership with ApexMD allows our members to go beyond the gym by combining movement with meaningful medical wellness support. ” — Aspen Landeros, Director of Operations Club 24

KENNEWICK, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Club 24 is redefining the gym experience by introducing a new physician-led wellness program in partnership with ApexMD, a top-tier telehealth provider focused on personalized, lifestyle-driven care. This unique collaboration brings accessible, medical-grade wellness services directly into the fitness environment—supporting members on a deeper journey toward optimal health.The program is overseen by renowned Mayo Clinic–trained physician Dr. Jim Bowen, M.D., who has served as Chief of Medical Staff at the U.S. Naval Academy and led several internationally recognized performance and longevity centers, including Tony Robbins’ Fountain Life.“At Club 24, we’re redefining what it means to live well,” said Aspen Landeros, Director of Operations for Club 24. “This partnership with ApexMD allows our members to go beyond the gym by combining movement with meaningful medical wellness support. We’re making advanced wellness tools—including medical consultations and evidence-based protocols—accessible, convenient, and affordable.”Highlights of the new Club 24Medical Wellness Program include:- Secure telehealth consultations with licensed providers- Personalized health optimization plans developed by Dr. Bowen- Physician-prescribed, FDA-approved medications to support goals such as cardiovascular health, visceral fat reduction, metabolic balance, and improved sleep- Lifestyle coaching aligned with long-term wellness strategies and fitness objectivesThis program is available to both Club 24 members and non-members and operates as a separate offering from standard gym membership. Participants receive individualized support and care in a streamlined, affordable format—whether they’re looking to reset habits, boost vitality, or optimize performance.To learn more, visit https://club24fit.com/ or contact one of Club 24’s 14 locations across Oregon and Washington.About Club 24:Locally owned and operated, Club 24 began as a single gym inspired by a passion for the outdoors and community. Today, with 14 locations across the Pacific Northwest, Club 24 offers 24/7 access to high-quality equipment, a welcoming environment, and a focus on total-body fitness. Learn more at www.club24fit.com About ApexMD:ApexMD is a leading virtual care provider offering physician-led wellness programs that support fat loss, energy, sleep, longevity, and metabolic health. Founded by Randall Hunt and medically directed by Dr. Jim Bowen, ApexMD delivers accessible telehealth services designed to bridge the gap between traditional medicine and proactive, lifestyle-driven wellness. For more, visit www.apexmd.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.