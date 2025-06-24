Rootstock Software Named an ERP Leader for Fourth Consecutive Year in Nucleus Research’s 2025 Value Matrix

Rootstock Manufacturing ERP Logo Nucleus Research ERP Value Matrix Leader

Rootstock earns top ranking for its AI-powered, decision-ready ERP—purpose-built for product companies on the Salesforce Platform

With embedded AI and strong vertical alignment, Rootstock continues to lead the evolution of ERP.” — Charles A. Brennan, Nucleus Research

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software today announced it was recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research’s SMB ERP Technology Value Matrix 2025 —the fourth consecutive year the company has earned this top ranking. This honor reflects Rootstock’s continued strength in delivering a product-centric ERP that combines advanced AI, real-time insights, and deep alignment with the manufacturing industry. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock empowers mid-sized manufacturers to streamline operations, adapt to market volatility, and scale with confidence— all while continuing to evolve its roadmap based on customer input.“Earning this recognition for a fourth year reflects our consistency in staying ahead of what manufacturers truly need,” said Rick Berger, CEO of Rootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/salesforce-erp/ ). “Our ERP is engineered to deliver agility, visibility, and intelligence for product companies. Whether it's navigating global tariffs or optimizing production with embedded AI, we’re helping manufacturers convert real-time supply and demand signals into smarter decisions and faster actions.”“SMBs are no longer looking for static ERP systems; they need platforms that think, act, and scale with them,” added Charles A. Brennan ( https://nucleusresearch.com/?team=charles-brennan ), Analyst at Nucleus Research. “Rootstock stands out by delivering on this vision. With embedded AI agents, predictive analytics, and deep vertical alignment, Rootstock enables real-time decisions. Its Salesforce-native foundation enhances usability and integration, while innovations like Tariff Management and AIRS showcase the evolution of ERP from record-keeping to intelligent operations. That’s why Rootstock continues to earn its place as a Leader in the Value Matrix.”Rootstock’s recent advancements reflect this forward momentum and reinforce its position at the forefront of ERP innovation: TARIFF MANAGEMENT CENTRAL – A comprehensive ERP module designed to help manufacturers respond swiftly to global tariff shifts. It includes tools for landed cost tracking, supplier rebalancing, pricing simulations, and inventory planning—plus a roadmap to an AI-powered tariff agent for even greater automation and speed.• AIRS™ (AI from Rootstock) – Embedded AI functionality within operational workflows, such as Quick Orders, delivers predictive product recommendations and enhances supply chain visibility.• SPRING '25 UX ENHANCEMENTS – A sweeping user experience upgrade across 200+ Lightning pages, delivering streamlined navigation, reduced clicks, and unified 360° views of business data.• THE ROOTSTOCK IDEA FACTORY – A customer innovation portal that allows users to submit, vote on, and track product ideas—ensuring the roadmap evolves in lockstep with real-world customer needs. ERP AGENTS – Early-stage AI agents that unify ERP and CRM data to automate core tasks like procurement, scheduling, and material requirements planning (MRP) are accelerating decisions and reducing manual effort.A free excerpt of the 2025 SMB ERP Value Matrix is available for download: https://clouderp.rootstock.com/erp-software-value-matrix ABOUT NUCLEUS RESEARCHNucleus Research ( https://nucleusresearch.com/ ) is a global leader in ROI technology research. Through a case-based approach, it provides research streams and advisory services that enable vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow its latest updates on LinkedIn.ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock ( https://www.rootstock.com/manufacturing-erp-software/ ) is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Users appreciate Rootstock’s focus on customer success and its AI capabilities that offer a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of these factors have contributed to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest LinkedIn posts ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/2389168/admin/feed/posts/ ).

