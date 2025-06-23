Comer Statement on USDA IG’s Review of Tennessee Walking Horse Competition Inspections

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released a statement supporting key findings and recommendations outlined in the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Inspector General’s examination of the inspection process at Tennessee Walking Horse competitions. During the 118th Congress, the Committee launched an investigation into the Biden Administration’s enforcement of the Horse Protection Act (HPA) and its promulgation of a final rule titled Horse Protection Amendments after receiving allegations of arbitrary enforcement of the HPA, lack of due process, and potential retribution against horse trainers by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). On August 9, 2024, Chairman Comer called on the Office of Inspector General (OIG) to initiate a review of the USDA’s policies and practices regarding implementation of the HPA.

“The USDA Inspector General’s review confirms our Committee’s findings of inconsistent enforcement of the Horse Protection Act by APHIS at Tennessee Walking Horse competitions. I am encouraged that these findings align and fully support the Inspector General’s new recommendations to strengthen the horse inspection process. Key measures such as implementing a clear conflict-of-interest policy, enhancing the on-site appeals process and veterinary inspection protocols, and updating guidance for horse show organizers are essential steps toward restoring trust and ensuring consistent enforcement of the HPA. APHIS must now act swiftly to implement these reforms. I look forward to seeing continued progress that addresses the concerns of Tennessee Walking Horse competitors in Kentucky and nationwide.”

Conflict of Interest Policy: At the time of the review, APHIS did not have a conflict-of-interest policy in place. One has since been implemented following the IG's recommendations.

On-Site Appeals Process: APHIS is currently assessing the feasibility of establishing an on-site appeals process at competitions. The lack of such a process was a leading concern among constituents, particularly in cases of horse disqualification.

Veterinary Inspection Protocols: While APHIS does have a prescriptive framework for veterinary inspections, the OIG identified several critical gaps that need to be addressed.

Communication with Show Management: The agency lacks consistent protocols for communicating new rules and guidance to horse show organizers, which has led to confusion and uneven implementation. They have now implemented guidance following the IG's recommendations.

