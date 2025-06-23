CBP seizes 518 pounds of cocaine inside an abandoned vessel in Rincon, Puerto Rico

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico — U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s operational components, Air and Marine Operations and the US Border Patrol, found a vessel Sunday with 518 pounds (235 kilograms) of cocaine in Rincon, Puerto Rico. The estimated value of the seized cocaine is $4.2 million.

On June 21, a Caribbean Air and Marine Operations asset detected a suspect vessel approximately 3 nautical miles southwest of Black Eagle beach in Rincon, PR.

Border Patrol agents from Ramey Sector reached the location and found a 22-foot white vessel with a 60-horsepower engine beached along the shoreline. On board, 8 bales of cocaine were discovered.

The contraband was seized by Border Patrol and later turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

