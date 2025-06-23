California Intercontinental University Celebrates DBA Graduates and Their Professional Achievements

CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California Intercontinental University (CIU) proudly celebrates the latest graduating class of its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program , highlighting the remarkable achievements, research contributions, and professional aspirations of its diverse student body. As part of its commitment to fostering leadership and innovation through its accredited online DBA program, CIU continues to spotlight the voices and experiences that define the institution’s core mission: to equip the next generation of business professionals, leaders, and entrepreneurs with the confidence, qualifications, and competence to succeed in the global business community and economy.Elevating Global Professionals Through Research and Practical ExpertiseThe DBA degree at CIU is more than an academic credential; it is a powerful tool for strategic leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and organizational transformation. CIU graduates come from various industries and geographies, united by a shared goal of using research-driven knowledge to make meaningful change.Graduates can complete a dissertation or a Doctoral Research Project (DRP), providing the flexibility to align their academic journey with their professional goals. This year, several Doctoral Research Projects stood out for their relevance and depth, including:-Dr. Ryan Soriano focused on "Incentive and Recognition in Skilled Nursing," exploring how recognition systems impact nurse retention and job satisfaction in Long Beach, California. His findings provide actionable strategies for improving healthcare work environments after the COVID-19 pandemic.-Dr. Isabel Henriques investigated the high turnover rates among new real estate agents in her research, “Factors Contributing to High Turnover of New Real Estate Agents.” Her study explores the challenges newcomers face in the industry, such as inadequate training, lack of mentorship, and market volatility. It offers recommendations for improving retention through enhanced education, preparation, and support strategies.-Dr. Keith Adams examined customer service inefficiencies in a telecommunications company in his DRP: "Recognizing Ways to Enhance Customer Service Support with Comcast Corporation." His work offers practical frameworks for improving client satisfaction and retention through employee training and evaluation programs.Each DRP is a testament to the program’s emphasis on applied research and its relevance in solving complex organizational challenges. These graduates prove that a DBA degree from CIU equips professionals with tools that go beyond theory to solve complex organizational challenges.In Their Own Words: Graduate Experiences and AspirationsCIU recently launched a graduate spotlight series, conducting short virtual interviews with alumni and students to gain insight into their experiences during the program and the professional impact of earning a DBA degree. These interviews offer a candid look into the lives and goals of CIU graduates.Dr. Isabel Henriques, who specialized in Entrepreneurship, shared, "The fact that CIU offered a concentration in Entrepreneurship at the doctoral level made it a perfect fit. I also loved to take classes from anywhere in the world, even while traveling. That freedom was a game-changer.”For Dr. Andrew Early III, a veteran with extensive professional experience, the DBA program provided the structure and challenge he was seeking. “The coursework at CIU was well-paced and rigorous, but manageable. I appreciated the realistic timelines and that I could fit my studies into a busy professional life.”Meanwhile, Kenyon Askew, a 22-year-old doctoral candidate, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the program: “At first, I wasn’t familiar with the DBA. But as I progressed, I realized how well-rounded and practical the curriculum was. It equipped me with strategic tools applicable across industries, whether in higher education or the corporate sector.”Similarly, Dr. Keith Adams expressed how the online structure and global accessibility of the program supported his unique circumstances: "Being a military veteran living overseas, I needed a school that understood my challenges. CIU not only accommodated my situation but encouraged my ambition."Looking AheadCalifornia Intercontinental University remains committed to nurturing business leaders who are prepared to meet the challenges of today’s global economy. The DBA program continues to serve as a platform for scholarly achievement and professional advancement. It allows students to deepen their expertise, connect with peers and faculty from diverse industries and backgrounds, and develop solutions that drive organizational success.“Our DBA graduates embody what CIU stands for: resilience, vision, and leadership,” said Dr. Aamar Moorjani, Associate Dean. “Their research is not only academically sound but socially impactful, and we are proud to have played a part in their journeys.”For more information about CIU’s accredited online DBA program and graduate success stories, please visit www.caluniversity.edu

