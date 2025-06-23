Strategic partnership between Serbia and Greece in areas of common interest

Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, visited Greece today, where he discussed the improvement of bilateral cooperation with Greek President Konstantinos Tassoulas, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Parliament Speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis.

