Frank P. Longobardi, CPA Joins Insero Advisors as Executive Chairman of the Board

Insero Advisors names Frank Longobardi as Executive Chairman, leveraging his experience as the former CEO of CohnReznick to drive national growth.

Frank's leadership will help us bring our core purpose to life – to deliver solutions that inspire confidence, – while supporting our efforts to strengthen Insero as an emerging national platform.” — Nancy Catarisano, Founder & CEO of Insero Advisors

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insero Advisors ("Insero”), a Rochester-based accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces the appointment of Frank P. Longobardi , CPA as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors.A highly respected leader in the accounting industry, Longobardi brings decades of experience leading and scaling professional services firms nationally as the former CEO of CohnReznick. In this new role, he will focus on expanding Insero’s services, advancing its people-first culture, and building a national platform that sets a new standard for excellence in the business advisory space.“Insero is on a mission to elevate the business advisory industry,” said Nancy Catarisano, CEO of Insero Advisors. “Frank’s appointment is a powerful step toward that mission. His leadership will help us bring our core purpose to life – to deliver solutions that inspire confidence, fueled by genuine care – while supporting our efforts to strengthen Insero as an emerging national platform.”Longobardi’s journey started as the founder of a regional accounting firm prior to becoming the CEO of CohnReznick as it expanded nationally to become the 16th largest accounting firm in the United States with over 5,000 employees. He is widely regarded for his focus on client success, strategic growth, and firm culture.“I’m honored to join Insero at this exciting time in its evolution,” said Frank Longobardi. “The firm’s deep commitment to its people, clients, and community truly sets it apart. Together, we will build a national platform that reflects our values, drives innovation, and redefines what it means to be a trusted advisor.”Frank recently recorded an episode of The Founders’ Journey podcast with Co-Founder & CEO of Rallyday Partners, Ryan Heckman. In this episode, they explore Frank’s journey from a start-up founder to the CEO of CohnReznick, creating value with culture, and the future of the accounting services industry. Click here to listen to the full episode.Frank will play a key role in supporting Insero as it scales beyond the Northeast and strengthens its position as an industry-leading platform that offers greater opportunities to its clients and award-winning team.Ryan Heckman, CEO of Rallyday Partners and Chairman of Insero, added, “Insero is an emerging giant with a big heart – for its people, its clients, and its purpose. Frank’s appointment brings additional horsepower to our audacious mission, and I could not be more thrilled to work with a legend in the business advisory sector in these rapidly evolving times.”---About Insero AdvisorsInsero is a Rochester-based accounting and advisory firm with a unique focus on people and clients – supported by an industry-leading NPS score of 95 and countless workplace awards. Insero is executing on a vision to be an elite, national accounting firm where top talent thrives, bold ideas become reality and client service becomes genuine care. Fueled by visionary leadership and a people-first culture, Insero is building the firm of choice for those who want to grow, lead, and innovate. Learn more at www.inseroadvisors.com About Rallyday PartnersRallyday Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm built by founders for founders. Drawing upon its four sources of capital – creative, financial, experiential, and human capital – the firm’s strategy provides an alternative to traditional private equity for those that want to go even bigger, elevate entire industries, and have an experience of a lifetime together. Learn more at www.rallydaypartners.com

