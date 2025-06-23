MPD Makes Arrests in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Southwest.

On Friday, June 20, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., First District officers responded for a report of a robbery in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. Upon arrival, it was reported that the suspect assaulted a victim, stole property before fleeing the scene into an apartment.



A short time later, officers observed an individual matching the suspect’s description attempting to exit the building. As officers attempted to stop the suspect, he became combative and spat on an officer.

The suspect was placed under arrest without further incident. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 24-year-old Darius Dunn of Southwest, DC, has been charged with Robbery Snatch and Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault).

CCN: 25092593

