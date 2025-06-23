Builders Service Company Featured on Seattle Refined and Earns Multiple Best of the PNW Award Nominations

With a "showroom in every neighborhood," Builders Service Company earns multiple Best in the PNW nominations and a Seattle Refined feature for its Evergreen Shield Siding System.

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Builders Service Company , a trusted name in exterior home improvement across Western Washington, was recently featured on Seattle Refined for its innovative Evergreen Shield Siding System—a product specifically designed for the region’s wet, windy, and wildfire-prone climate. The segment highlighted the siding system’s durability, moisture resistance, Class A fire rating, and visual appeal.The feature underscores the company’s longstanding commitment to developing home exterior solutions that not only look great but also perform under the Pacific Northwest’s challenging weather conditions. The Evergreen Shield Siding System is exclusive to Builders Service Company and is quickly gaining popularity among homeowners seeking both protection and curb appeal.Filmed on location with the Builders Service Company team, the segment emphasized the siding system’s performance in damp and windy environments, as well as its ability to blend high-impact resistance with modern design. Viewers were also given a first-hand look at the siding system's strength and real-world durability, reinforcing why it’s an ideal solution for homes in the Pacific Northwest, where protection against wind, rain, and impact is critical.“We’re proud to offer a siding system that’s made for the unique needs of this region,” said Mason Ruppel, owner of Builders Service Company. “Being featured on Seattle Refined is a reflection of our dedication to quality, innovation, and helping homeowners invest in long-term solutions.”Builders Service Company was also recently nominated in multiple categories in the 2025 Best in the PNW awards, presented by The Seattle Times. These nominations recognize outstanding businesses across a variety of sectors in the region, with Builders Service Company receiving nods in key home services categories.“For over 50 years, we’ve focused on earning the trust of our customers one project at a time,” said Ruppel. “To be nominated by the people we serve is incredibly rewarding, and we’re thankful for the continued support from our community.”Builders Service Company was nominated in several award categories, for home exterior remodeling. These nominations reflect not only the company’s longevity and craftsmanship but also the strong relationships they’ve built with customers throughout the Puget Sound region. The Seattle Times Best in the PNW awards rely on public input to spotlight the most trusted and respected local businesses, and Builders Service Company’s multi-category recognition underscores their reputation for quality and consistency in home exterior services.Public voting is now open and will continue through Thursday, June 27 at 5:00 p.m. PST. Voters can support Builders Service Company once per day in each category by visiting www.votethepnw.com ABOUT BUILDERS SERVICE COMPANYBuilders Service Company is a family-owned siding and exterior remodeling contractor serving Western Washington since 1974. Specializing in siding, windows, and roofing, the company is known for its focus on durability, performance, and customer satisfaction. Headquartered in Auburn, WA, the team serves homeowners across the region with solutions built for the Pacific Northwest.

