Deschutes Dermatology Center Partners with GetHairMD™ to Bring Advanced Non-Surgical Hair Solutions to Bend, Oregon

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deschutes Dermatology, a leading provider of comprehensive dermatological care in Central Oregon is partnering with GetHairMD™ to offer advanced non-invasive hair growth solutions. Under the leadership of Leslie Carter, MD, MPH, FAAD, the practice is now providing personalized, scientifically-backed treatments for all forms of hair loss."Hair loss significantly impacts not just appearance but self-confidence and quality of life," said Dr. Leslie Carter, who has been practicing in Bend since 2004. "I've seen countless patients struggle with hair thinning and loss over my career, often feeling they had limited options. I chose to partner with GetHairMD because their approach aligns perfectly with my philosophy of personalized care—we don't just treat symptoms, we identify underlying causes through innovative testing and create customized solutions for each individual."The partnership provides Deschutes Dermatology patients access to the complete GetHairMD program, including:• Clinical Hair Growth Laser therapy that stimulates cellular repair and improves blood flow• HairMetrix AI diagnostic imaging that precisely measures and tracks hair density and growth• Genomic Testing that identifies genetic factors influencing hair loss through a simple 30-second swab• Personalized prescription topicals tailored to individual biological factors• Needle-Free Absorption Enhancement Device delivering growth factors directly to the scalp• Medical-grade hair products that create an optimal environment for hair growth"Dr. Carter's impressive background in dermatology and her dedication to patient-centered care make her an ideal partner," said Paul Herchman, Co-CEO of GetHairMD. "We're particularly excited to bring our multi-modality approach to Bend, where active lifestyles and outdoor recreation create unique challenges for hair health."As part of the GetHairMD network, Deschutes Dermatology receives an exclusive territory in the Bend region, positioning the practice as the premier provider of GetHairMD’s suite of non-invasive hair solutions in the area. This exclusivity ensures that patients receive consistent quality care without price competition from other providers.The GetHairMD program is designed to be accessible to all patients, with financing options available that make advanced hair restoration affordable for everyone. Most treatments require no downtime, allowing patients to maintain their active Oregon lifestyles while addressing hair loss concerns."What sets our approach apart is the comprehensive nature of our solutions," Dr. Carter added. "We don't just offer a single treatment option—we provide a complete program that addresses every aspect of hair health, from scalp condition to cellular function. For my patients experiencing hair loss, this represents a significant advancement in what we can offer them right here in Bend."About Deschutes DermatologyDeschutes Dermatology balances talent and technology to achieve both quality care and stunning transformations for every client. The practice offers comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services, specializing in conditions ranging from chronic skin disorders to aesthetic concerns. Under Dr. Carter's leadership, the practice is dedicated to helping patients feel confident in their skin by providing individualized care and the latest advancements in dermatological treatment.For more information about Deschutes Dermatology, please visit the website at www.deschutesdermatology.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining technological innovations with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 55 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit www.gethairmd.com

