AB Global’s Screening University Launches Screening701: International Background Checks - Understanding Global Screening

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold expansion of its industry-leading educational courses, Screening University, powered by AB Global – The Gold Standard in Background Screening, proudly announces the launch of its newest course: Screening 701: International Background Checks - Understanding Global Screening.As organizations extend their hiring across borders, the need for strategic, compliant, and well-informed screening practices has never been more urgent. Screening 701 was built to meet that need, offering HR professionals, compliance leaders, and background screening program managers a clear, comprehensive roadmap to global screening success.This must-have course dives deep into:- What every user of international background checks must understand-The structure and application of global privacy laws-Country-specific legal use provisions and compliance risks-Proven best practices for managing global screening programs effectively“Screening 701 continues our commitment to advancing the profession,” said Curt Schwall, President of AB Global and Dean of Screening University. “Understanding the intricacies of international background checks is no longer optional. This course was designed to empower practitioners with the knowledge to navigate complex global regulations and avoid costly compliance missteps. It’s the education this industry has been waiting for and quite frankly, needs.” Brittany Bollinger Boyle , Founder and CEO of AB Global, added:“We launched Screening University to raise the bar, not just for our clients, but for the entire industry. Screening 701 is a reflection of that vision. It’s bold, comprehensive, and exactly what global employers need to protect their brand and their people. Education is the most powerful tool in this business, and we're proud to be the ones delivering it.”Screening University remains the industry’s only comprehensive and completely free curriculum dedicated to background screening program management. Delivering real-world, compliance-first education without the fluff or sales agenda.Visit AB Global and Screening University at SHRM25 in San Diego – Booth #2759 to explore Screening 701, meet the team, and see why AB Global continues to redefine what it means to be The Gold Standard in Background ScreeningTo enroll in Screening 701 or explore the full course catalog:About AB GlobalAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, delivering elite-level program management, unmatched accuracy, and dual PBSA accreditation. With powerful resources like Screening University and the KnOWLedge Vault, AB Global equips HR professionals with the tools and training to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and hire with confidence, globally.

