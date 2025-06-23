Dunk Camp 2025 Crowns Hoopin Nate, Lee Whittelsey, and Ben Hopkins, Amid Vertical Records and Global Talent

Hoopin Nate celebrates his 8-foot dunk contest victory at Dunk Camp 2025 near Salt Lake City, Utah after landing the crowd-stunning inverted scorpion dunk.

Hoopin Nate claims 8ft crown, Ben Hopkins battles injury for 10ft win, and Darius Clark sets a world vertical record at Dunk Camp 2025.

I knew if I could land the inverted scorpion, I had a shot,” said Hoopin Nate. “Being out here with my heroes and winning? That’s just fuel. I’m not done yet—this is only the beginning.” — Hoopin Nate

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top dunkers from eight nations gather in Farmington, Utah; Clark sets 51-inch world record, Kilgannon launches shoe lineThe global dunking community took flight June 16–19 as Dunk Camp 2025 returned to the Salt Lake City area, bringing elite athletes, coaches, and future stars together for four days of vertical testing, technique training, and high-stakes dunk contests.Hosted by Andy Nicholson, Dunk Camp drew participants from eight countries and featured contest divisions at 8-, 9-, and 10-foot rim heights. The highlight of Day Two was a World Dunk Association-sanctioned competition judged on flight, style, finish, and complexity. Nathan Kenney , known globally as Hoopin Nate , 5'7", won the 8-foot division with a jaw-dropping inverted scorpion dunk—a move unmatched across all heights during the event. After chants from fellow pros and fans, Nate offered a teaser of an unreleased dunk he plans to debut later this year. The high schooler’s dominance has many believing he’s favored to win next year’s 9-foot contest—and maybe even compete at 10. His professional debut appears imminent.Lee Whittelsey, a returning Dunk Camp athlete, surprised many by winning the 9-foot division. His quiet but steady progression since 2024 paid off as he outperformed a strong field with refined technique and poise.In the 10-foot contest, Ben Hopkins, a professional dunker and Jumpmaster athlete, battled through an injury in the finals to secure victory—and earn an automatic bid to an upcoming FIBA-sanctioned dunk event. Hopkins’ resilience and performance earned standing ovations and praise from the sport’s top figures.Meanwhile, Darius Clark recorded a verified 51-inch max vertical, setting a world record using the Vert Trainer. Rising phenom Isaiah Espinosa recorded a flight time of over one second, an unofficial human first. Veteran Isaiah Rivera remains a vertical contender and co-leads THP Strength, a premier vertical training brand.Adding to the historic weekend, Jordan Kilgannon—considered the greatest dunker of all time—unveiled his signature shoe line, a first for any pro dunker. While winding down his competitive career, Kilgannon now mentors rising talent and remains a defining figure in the sport’s evolution.About Dunk CampFounded by Andy Nicholson, Dunk Camp is the world’s premier training and competition event focused solely on vertical jumping and dunking. Each summer, elite dunkers and trainers gather for four days of hands-on coaching, vertical testing, and structured contests—fueling growth from beginner to pro.About Dunking NewsDunking News is the first global news platform dedicated entirely to dunk culture. From regulation contests to low rim battles, vertical records to athlete stories, Dunking News documents the evolution of one of sport’s most exciting disciplines.

