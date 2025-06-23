Cheer Athletics Co-Owner Brad Habermel Named Team Manager for New Varsity Pro Cheer League

Brad Habermel joins the Varsity Pro Cheer League as Team Manager for Dallas, representing Cheer Athletics on cheer’s new professional stage.

I’m incredibly honored and excited to be a manager and coach in the new Varsity Pro Cheer League” — Brad Habermel

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the official announcement from Varsity Spirit, Cheer Athletics is proud to share that Co-Owner Brad Habermel has been named Team Manager for the Dallas team in the newly launched Varsity Pro Cheer League—a groundbreaking step forward in the professionalization of cheerleading.The Varsity Pro Cheer League, unveiled by Varsity Spirit, is the first professional league of its kind, built to showcase the top athletes and coaches from the All-Star cheer world. Featuring six city-based teams and a head-to-head format, the league is expected to elevate the visibility and recognition of cheerleading on a national scale.Habermel will serve as Team Manager alongside fellow Cheer Athletics leaders Angela Rogers and Jody Melton, forming a coaching team rooted in decades of elite experience, athlete development, and championship-caliber leadership.“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be a manager and coach in the new Varsity Pro Cheer League,” said Brad Habermel. “This league represents the next evolution of our sport, and I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates elite talent, professionalism, and the passion that drives cheerleaders at the highest level.”His proven track record for excellence and innovation makes him a natural fit to help lead this new professional platform.Brad Habermel is one of the most accomplished coaches in cheerleading history:Co-Owner of Cheer Athletics, one of the largest and most successful All Star cheer programs in the worldFormer NCA Instructor3x NCA Collegiate National Champion at the University of LouisvilleHas helped lead Cheer Athletics to over 200 NCA National Titles58 Worlds medals as a coach or choreographerCheer Athletics has long been a pioneer in the cheer community. With over 30 gold medals at The Cheerleading Worlds and more than 80 total Worlds podium finishes, the program has helped define excellence in All Star cheerleading for decades. Brad Habermel’s involvement in this next chapter of the sport is a continuation of that legacy.As the Dallas team takes shape, Cheer Athletics is proud to be part of this movement—one that honors the work, skill, and discipline of athletes who’ve dedicated their lives to cheer. The Varsity Pro Cheer League opens the door for even more opportunities and celebrates the depth of talent that exists beyond the youth level.About Cheer AthleticsCheer Athletics is one of the most accomplished and respected programs in All Star cheerleading, with locations nationwide. The program is known for producing world-class athletes and offering a welcoming, disciplined training environment that champions personal growth as much as competitive success. Learn more at cheerathletics.com.About the Varsity Pro Cheer LeagueThe Varsity Pro Cheer League, created by Varsity Spirit, is a professional league spotlighting elite cheerleaders and coaches in a first-ever competitive format designed to bring the sport into a new era. Learn more on the Varsity Spirit website.

