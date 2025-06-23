Submit Release
Superior Court Seeks Jury Management System Overhaul

The Superior Court of California, County of San Bernardino, is looking for a vendor to replace its 20-year-old Jury Management System. The existing web-based system was originally developed in-house, and the court would like to see a new system that enables paperless features wherever possible, the request for proposal reads.

