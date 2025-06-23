Tele911 and Blue Shield of California Launch First-of-Its-Kind ER Diversion Program Covering Over 4 Million Members

California Members Can Now Bypass the ER with Tele911’s 40-Second Physician Access

Together with Blue Shield of California, we are making sure patients get the right care, at the right time, in the right place. That means avoiding the Emergency Room entirely.” — Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tele911, the nation’s largest virtual emergency medicine provider, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Blue Shield of California, enabling real-time emergency room diversion through Tele911’s platform for more than 4 million Blue Shield members across the state.This first-of-its-kind initiative allows eligible 911 callers to be rapidly connected with board-certified emergency physicians in 40 seconds or less—avoiding unnecessary ambulance transports and ER visits while maintaining the highest standard of acute care.“This partnership is not just about technology—it is about reimagining emergency care,” said Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO of Tele911.The program represents a significant advancement in value-based emergency care, especially at a time when health systems face overcrowding and high costs. By leveraging Tele911’s virtual infrastructure, Blue Shield is expanding access while improving outcomes for its members—without additional friction or delay.Key Benefits for Blue Shield Members:• On-demand access to Tele911 emergency physicians within 40 seconds• Reduced ER wait times and unnecessary ambulance rides• Personalized, real-time care from the comfort and safety of home----About Tele911Tele911 is the nation’s largest provider of virtual emergency medicine, offering 24/7 access to board-certified emergency physicians in collaboration with EMS agencies nationwide. Covering over 9.5 million lives across four states, Tele911 is transforming emergency care by delivering timely, appropriate care—without the traditional ER visit. Learn more at Tele911.com About Blue Shield of CaliforniaBlue Shield of California is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to providing Californians with access to high-quality, affordable care. Serving over 4 million members and driven by a mission to create a healthcare system worthy of family and friends, Blue Shield continues to innovate in care delivery, health equity, and community wellness. Learn more at www.blueshieldca.com

