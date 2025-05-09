Tele911 Launches Fastest Path to Emergency Care in the U.S.

Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911

From Login to Live Board-Certified Emergency Room Physician in Under 40 Seconds

The new intake process connects users to an Emergency Medicine physician in under 40 seconds, positioning Tele911 as the gold standard for speed, quality, and access to virtual care nationwide.” — Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold step toward redefining emergency medical access, Tele911 today announced the launch of its most streamlined intake experience yet: a lightning-fast, real-time connection to board-certified emergency room doctors in under a minute.By entering just three fields—name, date of birth, and phone number—patients are connected to a board-certified ER physician in an average of just 37 seconds. This breakthrough eliminates the delays, forms, and friction that typically burden virtual care platforms as a first step to access care.Tele911’s latest innovation positions it as the only known healthcare company in the United States offering this caliber of real-time access to ER-level virtual care. Tele911’s solution prioritizes immediacy and simplicity—critical for high-stakes medical scenarios.The streamlined experience is especially powerful in the context of 911 diversion programs and community paramedicine, where EMS partners are increasingly turning to Tele911 to keep non-life-threatening cases out of crowded ERs while maintaining high-quality outcomes. This advancement builds on a series of high-profile milestones as the company continues its mission to address the national crisis of ER overcrowding.About Tele911Tele911 is a leading provider of emergency virtual care, partnering with EMS agencies and health plans to deliver real-time access to board-certified ER doctors. Designed to support first responders and redirect non-emergent cases, Tele911 is revolutionizing how emergency care is accessed in the U.S. for health plans, health systems, value-based care organizations, and EMS. For more information, visit Tele911.com

