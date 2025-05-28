Tele911 and Dune Health Launch First-of-Its-Kind Emergency Care Partnership Powered by Wearable Data

Dr. Ramon Lizardo, CEO, Tele911

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tele911, the national leader in virtual emergency medicine, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Dune Health, the first online clinic turning wearable data into hyper-personalized care, to deliver smarter, faster, and more connected emergency services—without requiring a 911 call—through their new solution,Tele911 Connect Plus.By combining Dune Health’s data-driven care model with Tele911’s national network of board-certified emergency physicians, patients can receive immediate emergency-level care directly at home during critical health events.Here’s how it works: When a patient’s wearable device detects abnormal vital signs, an automatic alert is triggered. Within minutes or less, a Tele911 board-certified emergency physician connects directly with the patient, avoiding unnecessary ambulance rides and crowded emergency rooms.This marks a major step forward in Tele911’s mission to partner with healthcare organizations, primary care networks, and risk-bearing groups to extend ER-level care access without relying on traditional 911 infrastructure. Patients benefit from faster interventions, while healthcare organizations benefit from reduced costs and better outcomes.The Tele911 x Dune Health partnership offers several key features, including:•Real-time care activation triggered by biometric alerts from wearable devices•Access to board-certified ER physicians within minutes or less•Seamless transition from urgent virtual consultations to personalized in-home primary and chronic careThis strategic collaboration, powered by Tele911 Connect Plus, aims to improve health outcomes through timely interventions and personalized care when it matters most.“Through this partnership, Dune Health will act like a guardian angel for our patients," said Quentin Soulet, CEO of Dune Health. "Delivering peace of mind and real-time protection exactly when they need it.”----About Tele911Tele911 is a leading provider of emergency virtual care, partnering with EMS agencies and health plans to deliver real-time access to board-certified ER doctors. Designed to support first responders and redirect non-emergent cases, Tele911 is revolutionizing how emergency care is accessed in the U.S. for health plans, health systems, value-based care organizations, and EMS. For more information, visit Tele911.com About Dune HealthDune Health is the first online clinic turning wearable data into hyper-personalized care. Over 90 million Americans use wearables, many of which detect conditions like sleep apnea, atrial fibrillation, and hypertension. Dune leverages this real-time biometric data, combining AI and expert physicians to deliver proactive, insurance-covered healthcare nationwide. For more information, visit heydune.com

