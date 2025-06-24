QED-C® Report Recommends Ways to Strengthen Quantum Talent Pipeline and Fill Critical Quantum-Related Positions

QED-C® Members including QuantCAD, Purdue Say Experiential Learning, Early Engagement, Mentorship, and Tailored Educational Pathways Are Critical

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quantum Economic Development Consortium ( QED-C ) released a new report that looks at ways to strengthen the quantum industry’s talent pipeline and bridge the gap between classroom formal education and hands-on experience required for quantum-related roles. QED-C’s State of the Quantum Industry Report found that there are over 7,000 quantum jobs open globally today. Other recent data shows some 175,000-190,000 quantum jobs are projected in the Midwest U.S. alone by 2035.Given the growing need in the quantum industry for skilled workers, QED-C convened a group of stakeholders to review some of the challenges and opportunities when it comes to filling the quantum talent pipeline. The report, called “Connecting the Dots: Quantum Learning Through Experiential Activities and Practice,” noted that jobs will require people who can bridge technical and business domains, working in roles like engineers, technicians, and translators.“Without a robust and skilled workforce, it will be impossible for the quantum ecosystem to live up to its full potential. That’s why reports like this are so important, providing practical advice and a roadmap for organizations that will be critical to filling the quantum talent pipeline,” said QED-C Executive Director Celia Merzbacher.The report noted the quantum workforce currently faces numerous challenges including:- Educational systems that are falling short in providing practical training for quantum-related careers- Lack of mentorship- Unclear career paths- Limited access to affordable, flexible trainingThe authors called experiential learning, or when skills are gained through experience rather than through the classroom, the “linchpin to integrate workforce readiness with the industry’s rapid technological advances.” They noted that programs like apprenticeships can help develop job-ready skills in lieu of traditional rote education.The report also emphasized the need for early and continuous engagement on quantum technology and for more clarity, guidance, and mentorship for those considering a quantum career.The report recommended the following actions to better create a bridge between industry and the educational institutions supplying quantum talent:- Track and communicate current efforts in quantum workforce development including establishing a central repository of efforts, opportunities, and outcomes- Develop and deploy pilot programs that test scalable experiential learning models- Coordinate ecosystem funding to monitor and identify opportunities to align public and private investments to strengthen workforce development“Implementing these recommendations will make the road to a quantum career easier for more people. Our report makes clear that we must take action to bridge existing knowledge and skills gaps to fill critical roles in the quantum industry,” said David Stewart, Executive Director of the Purdue Quantum Science and Engineering Institute and chair of the QED-C Workforce Technical Advisory Committee.Read the full report here About QED-C:The Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) is the world’s premier association of pioneers in the quantum technology marketplace. Members of QED-C enable the real-world application of quantum technology, and, in turn, grow a robust commercial industry and supply chain.Sitting at the intersection of tech, academia, business, entrepreneurship, and policymaking, QED-C is uniquely able to foster the collaborations the industry needs. QED-C is where experts and organizations share knowledge and collectively shape how quantum technology will grow. QED-C is managed by SRI.

