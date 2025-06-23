PNNL Honored as Top Employer for National Guard Members and Reservists

The Office of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) within the Department of Defense has named Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) a recipient of the 2025 Pro Patria Award for Washington State.

Presented annually, the award recognizes employers who have shown the greatest support to National Guard members and reservists.

“We have immense respect and gratitude for those who serve their country, including the sacrifices of their families, and it is an honor to receive the Pro Patria Award,” said Amy Schmidt, PNNL’s interim chief human resources officer. “From recruitment through deployments, we provide dedicated resources and flexible support so that military service enhances, not hinders, our employees’ careers. We are proud to stand with those who serve.”

Blending service and civilian careers

PNNL was nominated by Keithan Rogers, a national security specialist and Washington Army National Guard intelligence master sergeant.

“What’s great about working at PNNL is that I never need to think about how my military obligations are going to impact my civilian career,” he said.

Now approaching 10 years as a PNNL employee, Rogers has served in the Guard for more than two decades. Time allotted by both entities to work at the other has proven mutually beneficial.

“I do very similar work at the Lab that I do in the military,” he said. “Going after a goal in my military career [benefits] the national lab and vice versa. They complement each other so well.”

Rogers recently spent a year in Ukraine as the senior intelligence advisor to the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine. He developed and taught courses on military decision-making and North Atlantic Treaty Organization intelligence operations.

Also illustrating the many opportunities available to staff members who serve is Marcy Whitfield who both works as a resilience research engineer at PNNL and is an engineering officer in the Air Force Reserves.

Whitfield helps orchestrate collaboration among Indo-Pacific nations around environmental security objectives. This past year she shared best practices on how to create a more resilient energy future for remote and island communities at the 2024 Annual Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project Meeting.

"I have always sought opportunities that funnel my passion and drive toward a worthwhile purpose and meaningful impact," Whitfield said. "That drive led me towards military service… and my career with PNNL."

Whitfield even pays the support that she has received forward as a Vantage Point Foundation board member, assisting veterans as they transition into civilian careers.

"Whether mentoring others, furthering science to benefit mankind, or showing kindness to strangers, you can find purpose in leaving a legacy of compassion and progress for future generations," she said.

PNNL is a semi-finalist for national Department of Defense employer award

Having now earned the highest-level honor bestowed by an ESGR state committee, PNNL is also one of 30 semi-finalists—out of 1,626 nominations submitted—for the national 2025 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

"Guardsmen and Reservists make significant sacrifices by serving in their respective military branches while also maintaining their civilian careers," said John Sampa, ESGR's national chair, in a recent press release. "It is with great honor that I congratulate these 30 outstanding employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements to support their employees serving in the National Guard and Reserves, contributing to our nation's security."

Awards for the fifteen finalists will be presented in August.

From deployment to employment

PNNL aims to be an employer of choice for both active service members and veterans. The Laboratory’s participation in Washington State's YesVets program affirms a commitment to recruiting and hiring United States veterans.

Created by House Bill 2040 in 2015, YesVets is a partnership with the Washington Employment Security Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Commerce, the State Military Transition Council, the Washington State chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management, and local chambers of commerce across the state.

A record of excellence

The Pro Patria Award marks the third employer honor received by PNNL within the past year.

Last fall, PNNL received the Washington State Governor's 2024 Employer Award for its efforts to recruit, hire, and support workers with disabilities.

This spring, the Handshake career platform bestowed upon PNNL its fifth consecutive Early Talent Award, celebrating the Laboratory’s commitment to building career opportunities for early-career professionals, particularly among Gen Z.

