CE meets Secretary of CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee

MACAU, June 23 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Secretary of the Dongguan Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Mr Wei Hao, in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. The two sides exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation in a number of areas, including innovation, technology, culture, and education.

Mr Sam is on a three-day visit to six mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, and Foshan. He visited Shenzhen and Huizhou on Sunday (22 June).

At the meeting, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee and the Dongguan People’s Government for their longstanding support for the development of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). He stated that the new-term MSAR Government aims to deepen the existing strong relationship between Macao and Dongguan.

The Chief Executive highlighted the close exchanges between the two sides in economic, educational, cultural, and technological fields. He emphasised that the next phase of collaboration between Macao and Dongguan should comprehensively advance cooperation in technology, broaden development opportunities across a number of sectors, make use of the complementary strengths of both sides, and jointly promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Mr Sam said his tour of Dongguan this morning included a visit to two technology innovation projects, adding that he was deeply impressed by the city’s latest developments and competitive advantages in the innovation-driven technology sector. He added that Macao could draw inspiration from Dongguan’s successful practices in advancing high-quality economic development.

Mr Sam further stressed that the MSAR Government is fully implementing the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches delivered during his inspection of Macao. He stated that the MSAR Government will further leverage Macao’s unique strengths under the “One Centre, One Platform, One Base” strategy and strengthen pragmatic cooperation with fellow cities in the Greater Bay Area. In particular, collaborative efforts to expand their presence in Portuguese-speaking countries is expected to yield significant outcomes.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation also attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah.

Representatives from the Guangdong and Dongguan side present at the meeting included: Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Ms Long Guangyan; Deputy Secretary of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee and Mayor of Dongguan, Mr Lyu Chengxi; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee and Director of the United Front Work Department of Dongguan, Mr Chen Zhiwei; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee and Executive Vice Mayor of Dongguan, Mr Zeng Jianpeng; Secretary-General of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee, Mr Huang Qiaofa; Deputy Secretary-General of the Dongguan People’s Government, Mr Yan Jizong; Deputy Secretary-General of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee, Mr Gan Weijia; and Director of the CPC Dongguan Municipal Committee’s Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Ms Huang Huihong.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Sam visited the Songshan Lake International Robotic Technology Park in Dongguan, where he interacted with young entrepreneurs from Macao to learn about their innovation-related ventures. He also visited a company specialising in the development, production, and sale of communication and electronic products.

In the afternoon, Mr Sam departed for Guangzhou to continue his visit to mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area.