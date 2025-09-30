【Robust marketing】MGTO will unveil Mega Sale in Malaysia on 9 October

MACAU, September 30 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will stage mega tourism promotional events in Indonesia and Malaysia between 9 and 12 October, vigorously expanding the international visitor markets in Southeast Asia. The promotional event in Malaysia will feature spaces in special design that brings to life Macao’s vitality and kaleidoscope of “tourism +” while special tourism packages and air tickets will be on sale on site, to ignite Malaysians’ intent to visit Macao in pursuit of the Southeast Asian market.

Keep raising destination appeal

As the Office’s tourism promotion in Kuala Lumpur for the third year in a row, the “Experience Macao Mega Sale” will enliven IOI City Mall, the city’s largest shopping centre mainly frequented by Muslim and Chinese locals, for four days from 9 to 12 October. Themed as “Experience Macao”, the event will comprise interactive zones with colorful key visuals that set off Macao’s uniquely fascinating offerings of “tourism +”. It aims to boost visitor arrivals from Malaysia, which currently ranks among top ten international visitor markets for Macao.

Trade’s special offers draw visitors

Together with the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MGTO will set up booths at the Mega Sale to present the latest tourism facilities and attractions. The Office will also partner with travel agencies in Malaysia, Air Macau and AirAsia to launch special tourism packages, to keep boosting the destination appeal for visitors from Malaysia.

Organize Malaysian delegation visit to Macao

In April 2025, Macao was featured as “International Favorite Destination” at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2025. Capitalizing on the recognition, the Office stepped up the promotional efforts by holding a product update seminar and travel mart in Kuala Lumpur in May. The “Macao for Muslim Travelers – Halal Travel Guide”, newly launched by MGTO this year, was introduced on the occasion while Macao and Malaysian tourism operators engaged in closer exchange.

MGTO also collaborated with MATTA to arrange for a Malaysian travel trade delegation to inspect Muslim-friendly tourism facilities and products on a familiarization trip to Macao from 26 to 30 September, for destination marketing towards the Muslim market segment. The delegation paid a visit to Hengqin as well to learn about recreative tourism resources, which will facilitate branding of Macao and Hengqin as two glamorous destinations for Malaysians to visit in one trip. Furthermore, MGTO and MATTA co-held an exchange session and travel mart to strengthen tourism cooperation, striving to attract more Muslim, family and MICE visitors from Malaysia to Macao.

Through various online and offline measures, MGTO is dedicated to destination marketing and reaching into a wider diversity of visitor markets, to keep expanding Malaysian and Southeast Asian visitor markets for Macao’s tourism and economic revival.