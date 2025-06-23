CE meets Secretary of CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee

MACAU, June 23 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, arrived in Guangzhou this afternoon, where he met with member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee, Mr Guo Yonghang. The two officials exchanged views on further enhancing cooperation mechanisms and deepening exchanges across various fields.

They also discussed the joint organisation of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games.

Mr Sam is on a three-day visit to six mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, namely Shenzhen, Huizhou, Dongguan, Guangzhou, Zhaoqing, and Foshan. After visiting Shenzhen and Huizhou on Sunday (22 June), he spent the morning today in Dongguan.

During the meeting in the afternoon, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee and the Guangzhou People’s Government for their long-standing support for Macao’s development, noting that Guangzhou’s achievements could serve as an example for Macao.

Mr Sam highlighted the efficient operation in recent years of the cooperation mechanism between Guangzhou and Macao, which has led to new progress in practical collaboration across various areas. He said he hoped Guangzhou would continue to support the work of the new-term Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government. The Chief Executive also proposed strengthening all-round cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, culture, tourism, and education, in order to elevate bilateral relations to new heights.

Mr Sam further stressed the MSAR Government’s commitment to implementing the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches delivered during his inspection of Macao, particularly concerning the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The Chief Executive also called for enhanced synergy between Guangzhou and Macao in the development of both Guangzhou’s Nansha District and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, making use of the two cities’ complementary strengths in order to drive high-quality development in the Greater Bay Area.

In addition, Mr Sam stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in the field of sports to inject new momentum into regional cooperation, capitalising on the joint hosting of the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games. He underscored the need to share successful operational testing experiences between all sides involved, in order to deliver outstanding events that showcase institutional strength, and promote regional characteristics, including Guangdong’s Lingnan culture.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation also attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man; the Director of the Health Bureau, Mr Lo Iek Long; the President of the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr U U Sang; and the Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah.

Representatives from the Guangdong and Guangzhou side present at the meeting included: the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the People's Government of Guangdong Province, Ms Chen Liwen; member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee, Mr Bian Liming; Executive Deputy Director and Secretary-General of the Guangzhou Organising Committee for the 15th National Games, the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games, Mr Peng Gaofeng; Deputy Secretary-General of Guangzhou People’s Government and Director of the Office of Canton Investment Development Commission, Mr Wu Yang; and Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee, Mr Yang Yong.

Prior to this afternoon’s meeting, the MSAR delegation visited a Guangzhou-based company involved in the development of an urban air mobility technology platform, as well as the Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd., to gain insight into the latest advancements in transportation-related technology.