New Book, Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Empowers Women to Live, Love, and Lead on Their Own Terms

Unfiltered and Unapologetic: A Woman’s Guide to Live, Love, and Lead with Boldness, by Judy McCutcheon, published by Advantage Books, is available now. Judy McCutcheon, author of "Unfiltered and Unapologetic: A Woman’s Guide to Live, Love, and Lead with Boldness."

The new book, "Unfiltered and Unapologetic" by Judy McCutcheon, empowers women to live boldly, love fully, and lead without apology.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In her bold new book, Unfiltered and Unapologetic : A Woman’s Guide to Live, Love, and Lead with Boldness, leadership consultant and speaker Judy McCutcheon delivers an inspiring manifesto for women who are ready to stop people-pleasing, reclaim their power, and unapologetically step into their greatness.For McCutcheon, transformation begins with an honest conversation with yourself.“We’ve been giving the world 99 percent and keeping nothing for ourselves,” she writes. “It’s time to give yourself 110 percent of your own attention.”In Unfiltered and Unapologetic, published by Advantage Books and now available, McCutcheon shares personal stories from her upbringing on the island of Tobago, the grit it took to leave a failing marriage, and the persistence that carried her through early career struggles to become the CEO of Go Blue Consulting. Through a mix of tough love, humor, and deeply reflective wisdom, she helps readers confront internalized self-doubt and rewrite their inner narratives.The book guides readers through the hard questions many avoid: Why do I keep settling for less than I deserve? Why do I feel like I’m never enough? How did I lose myself in love, work, or motherhood? Each chapter ends with a “Conversation with Yourself” prompt—an invitation for readers to reflect, reframe, and rise.McCutcheon’s central message is clear: women don’t need to change who they are—they need to remember who they are.“Being unfiltered is about telling yourself the truth,” she writes. “Being unapologetic is about owning it.”This book is a rallying cry for women who are ready to live fully, love deeply, lead boldly—and stop apologizing for any of it.Judy McCutcheon, author of Unfiltered and Unapologetic: A Woman’s Guide to Live, Love, and Lead with Boldness, is a leadership development expert, keynote speaker, and founder of Go Blue Consulting. A native of Tobago, she has advised some of the Caribbean’s largest companies on organizational culture, change management, and women’s leadership. Judy is a sought-after speaker for her unapologetic candor, passionate storytelling, and ability to inspire women to step into their power.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

