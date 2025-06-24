School of Rock AllStars Hit the Road for 2025 Nationwide Tour

School of Rock AllStars Performing in Philadelphia

Global Students Perform Live and Champion Teen Suicide Prevention

Our students understand that music can be a vehicle for healing and connection. It’s incredibly powerful to see young artists use their platform to raise awareness and advocate for mental health.” — Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, is thrilled to announce the kickoff of the 2025 AllStars Tour with shows beginning July 21, 2025. This nationwide tour will visit 33 cities and feature 34 shows, showcasing its top musical students from around the globe. In addition to enhancing the musical skills and professionalism of these young talents, the program supports a non-profit organization called the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS).“This tour is where everything we believe in comes to life,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Students from across the globe meet, rehearse, and grow—musically, personally, and as a team. It’s an experience that changes them forever, and seeing them thrive on stage is one of our proudest moments as a community.”Less than 1% of School of Rock students attain the prestigious AllStar status, making it the highest level of achievement within the School of Rock community. Former AllStars have gone on to have successful careers in the music industry, including touring, starring in Broadway musicals, signing record deals, and competing on shows like The Voice and American Idol.A total of 148 students from 93 School of Rock locations across seven countries will participate in the 10-day tour. Divided into six teams, they will visit 33 cities nationwide, playing 34 shows at iconic venues like 3Ten in Austin, Sony Hall in New York, and recordBar in Kansas City. The students will meet their bandmates for the first time on July 18, take part in three rehearsal days and one in-studio recording day, and gain hands-on experience with the intricacies of professional musical touring. A total of 140 additional School of Rock House Bands from nearby schools will join as supporting acts at each stop, creating even more opportunities for students to share the stage and celebrate each other’s talents.The tour serves a dual purpose, providing students with a once-in-a-lifetime musical and educational experience while raising awareness for mental health. Students will raise funds for the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, an organization dedicated to increasing awareness, saving lives, and reducing the stigma of suicide through specialized training programs and mental health resources.“Supporting the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide adds deep meaning to the AllStars Tour,” Ryan continued. “Our students understand that music can be a vehicle for healing and connection. It’s incredibly powerful to see young artists use their platform to raise awareness and advocate for mental health.”According to the National Library of Medicine, extracurricular activities like music support mental health by providing safe, structured environments with positive peer interactions, adult mentorship, and opportunities to build supportive relationships. These activities foster a sense of belonging, reinforce positive social norms, promote personal efficacy, and encourage skill development.For tour dates and details, visit schoolofrock.com/allstars-events-2025About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons, and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

