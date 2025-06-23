New York Boaters Can Now Get Certified Online with Recademics.com

Boating In New York Recademics.com Logo

With New York’s boater education law expanding to all operators in 2025, Recademics offers a convenient online solution to get certified.

Boating in New York comes with its own set of challenges. We want people to feel more prepared and confident on their local waterways.” — Mitch Strobl

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recademics.com, a U.S.-based provider of online recreational safety certification courses, is proud to announce the launch of its New York–approved boating safety course. Reviewed and approved by both the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP), this course provides a convenient, comprehensive way for New Yorkers and visitors to meet the state’s boater education requirements.

Under Brianna’s Law, all operators of motorized watercraft in New York State are required to complete a boater safety course and carry a Boating Safety Certificate. The law was phased in by age group and applies to all motorboat operators, regardless of age, in 2025.

“With access to the Atlantic Ocean, the Great Lakes, the Hudson River, and more than 7,500 inland lakes and ponds, New York is one of the most popular boating states in the country,” said Mitch Strobl, Co-Founder of Recademics.com. “Our mission is to make safety training accessible, convenient, and engaging for all New York boaters so they can enjoy the water responsibly.”

The Recademics online course covers essential topics, including New York boating laws, navigation rules, safe vessel operation, emergency procedures, and environmental best practices. Featuring interactive media, quizzes, and real-world boating scenarios, the course is designed to educate and engage boaters of all ages and experience levels.

The course launches just in time for July 4th, one of the busiest—and most dangerous—boating weekends of the year. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Independence Day consistently ranks as the deadliest day for recreational boating accidents nationwide.

Boating is one of the most popular summer activities in New York, but it also comes with real risks. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, most fatal boating accidents involve untrained operators, and the majority of drowning victims weren’t wearing life jackets. In 2023 alone, the Coast Guard reported over 3,800 recreational boating accidents, resulting in 564 deaths and more than 2,100 injuries.

"Boating in New York comes with its own set of challenges, from busy holiday traffic on Lake George to changing conditions on the Hudson or tidal waters around Long Island,” said Mitch Strobl, Co-Founder of Recademics.com. “That’s why we’ve taken the time to build a course that reflects the realities New York boaters are most likely to encounter. It’s not just about passing a test—it’s about helping people feel more prepared and confident on their local waterways."

Brianna’s Law was enacted in memory of 11-year-old Brianna Lieneck, who was tragically killed in a boating collision off Long Island. The law is designed to prevent similar tragedies by ensuring all boaters have the knowledge and skills to operate safely and respond to emergencies.

In addition to promoting safety, the course encourages environmental stewardship by educating students on how to prevent the spread of invasive species and minimize harm to New York’s diverse aquatic habitats, which support a variety of fish, birds, and recreational tourism activities.

Upon successful completion, students will receive a Boater Education Certificate that satisfies New York’s legal requirements and is recognized by most other states with reciprocal agreements.

To get started, visit Recademics.com/boating/new-york/.

About Recademics.com

Founded and operated in the USA, Recademics.com is a leader in online recreational safety education. Committed to providing engaging, high-quality training, the company partners with respected organizations to deliver state-approved certifications in boating, hunting, and outdoor recreation.

About the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP)

OPRHP oversees the state’s boater education program and works to promote public safety on New York’s waterways through education, regulation, and public outreach.

About NASBLA

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators is a nonprofit organization that develops public policy for recreational boating safety and coordinates educational efforts among U.S. states and territories.

