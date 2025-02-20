Recademics Launches FREE Online Boating Safety Refresher Course to Keep Boaters and Passengers Safe on the Water

Free Boating Safety Refresher at Recademics.com

Recademics launches a FREE Boating Safety Refresher Course, helping boaters and passengers stay informed on key safety practices, rules, and emergency response.

We’re excited to see this free refresher course. It's perfect for boaters who took their certification years ago, are exempt from the requirement, or operate where boating education isn’t mandated.” — Peg Phillips, Executive Director for the National Safe Boating Council

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recademics, a new and innovative online education platform for boating safety education, is excited to announce the launch of its FREE Boating Safety Refresher Course. This comprehensive course is designed not only for boat operators but also for passengers, reinforcing the fact that boating safety is everyone’s responsibility. With this course, boaters can stay informed of the latest safety practices, regulations, and tips, ensuring a safer and more enjoyable experience on the water for all.

While many boat operators are required to complete a full boating safety course to obtain certification, Recademics recognizes that there are individuals who are either exempt from this requirement or who took their certification course years ago. The Recademics Boating Safety Refresher Course is specifically designed for these individuals, providing a quick, accessible way to refresh their knowledge and stay up-to-date on the latest safety information.

“We know boating is an enjoyable activity, but safety should always be a top priority for everyone on board,” said Mitch Strobl, Co-Founder of Recademics. “While operators may be required to take a boating safety course, passengers also play a critical role in maintaining a safe boating environment. Our refresher course covers key safety information for both boat operators and passengers, making sure that everyone on board understands their role in preventing incidents and staying safe.”

The online Boating Safety Refresher Course addresses the top causes of boating incidents and fatalities and covers essential safety topics for all individuals on the water, including:

Safe boating practices and etiquette for both operators and passengers

Navigational rules and signs

Proper use of life jackets and safety equipment for everyone aboard

Emergency preparedness and response for all passengers and crew

Environmental and legal boating regulations

While the course is not required for certification, nor does it result in certification, it serves as an invaluable resource for both new and experienced boaters, as well as passengers, to ensure they’re aware of the latest safety guidelines and laws. Available entirely online at no cost, the course offers the flexibility to complete it at your own pace, whether at home or on the go.

“We’re excited to see Recademics launch this free refresher course, which is perfect for boaters who took their certification years ago, are exempt from the requirement, or operate in states where boating education isn’t mandated,” said Peg Phillips, Executive Director for the National Safe Boating Counsel. “Coast Guard data shows that over ¾ of all boating incidents involve an operator who didn’t have boating safety training. Further, over half of the individuals injured in those incidents were passengers. Offering free access to life-saving information—whether or not someone is certified—is crucial for improving safety on the water.”

The Boating Safety Refresher Course is now available for enrollment on the Recademics platform. To learn more or to sign up, visit https://recademics.com/boating/

About Recademics

Recademics is an online safety education platform dedicated to providing comprehensive, engaging, and accessible boating safety training. With a focus on empowering boaters through knowledge, Recademics offers courses that meet both state and national safety standards, helping people of all experience levels stay safe on the water.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mitch Strobl

mitch@recademics.com

214-437-9900

www.recademics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.