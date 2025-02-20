Mosaic Way Counseling Announces Grand Opening of New Office in Southlake, Texas

Mosaic Way now provides expert therapy services in Southlake, including EMDR, trauma, anxiety, and couples counseling with a team of specialized therapists.

Our mission is to help individuals piece together a new path toward healing and fulfillment. We are excited to bring our services to the Southlake community & look forward to supporting the community.” — Erin Waldrop

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Way Counseling is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest office located at 2435 E Southlake Blvd, Suite #140, Southlake, Texas 76092. This expansion aims to provide the Southlake community with accessible, compassionate, and personalized mental health services.

Mosaic Way Counseling is dedicated to offering holistic mental health care, employing a personalized approach to help clients navigate life's challenges. With existing locations in Frisco and College Station, the Southlake office marks a significant step in extending quality counseling services across Texas.

Mosaic Way's Southlake therapists are a diverse group of licensed and experienced therapists, each bringing unique specialties to address various mental health needs:

Cassandra (Cassie) Corzo, LMSW, EMDR-Trained: Specializes in counseling for teens, adults, and couples, utilizing Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) to address trauma and anxiety.

Hannah Bridges, MA, LPC-A, NCC, EMDR-Trained: Focuses on individual counseling, employing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and EMDR to assist clients in managing anxiety and stress.

Kelsi Butler, LPC: Provides therapy for individuals, couples, and families, aiming to foster healthy relationships and personal growth.

Lauren Van Sloten, LMSW, EMDR-Trained: Offers counseling services to individuals, couples, and families, with a focus on trauma recovery and emotional resilience.

Mia Ventura, M.Ed., LPC-A, EMDR-Trained: Specializes in individual therapy, couples counseling, and play therapy for children, helping clients navigate life transitions and emotional challenges.

The Southlake office provides a range of specialized services, including EMDR therapy, child play therapy, anxiety therapy, trauma and PTSD counseling, couples and marriage therapy, and grief and loss counseling. Each service is designed to meet the unique needs of clients in a safe and supportive environment.

"Our mission at Mosaic Way Counseling is to help individuals piece together a new path toward healing and fulfillment," said Erin Waldrop, Owner and Therapist at Mosaic Way Counseling. "We are excited to bring our services to the Southlake community and look forward to supporting our clients on their journeys."

To celebrate the grand opening, Mosaic Way Counseling is offering free virtual consultations to new clients. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 214-326-0263 or visiting https://mosaicwaycounseling.com/southlake/.

About Mosaic Way Counseling

Mosaic Way Counseling is a mental health practice committed to providing personalized and compassionate care. With locations in Frisco, College Station, and now Southlake, Texas, the practice offers a wide range of counseling services, including individual, couples, family, and group therapy. Mosaic Way Counseling employs evidence-based approaches to help clients achieve their mental health goals in a supportive and nurturing environment.

