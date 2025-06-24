Veteran-Owned Larrikin Bourbon Co. at Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) Nationwide

Larrikin Founder's Greg and Katie Keeley Larrikin Bourbon Co. Award Winning Whiskies Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) Nationwide

Award-Winning, Veteran Distilled Bourbon Now at Marine Corps. Bases

This is an incredibly proud moment for us. The MCX isn’t just a store—it’s a part of the military family. This is a full-circle moment for a bloke who’s served on both sides of the Pacific.” — LCDR Greg Keeley, USN (ret), Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon Co., the bold, veteran-owned and veteran-distilled Kentucky bourbon brand known for its rebellious character and award-winning spirits, is now available at U.S. Marine Corps Exchange (MCX) stores across the country.

Founded by Greg Keeley, a U.S. Navy combat veteran and former officer in the Royal Australian Navy, Larrikin Bourbon Co. has quickly earned a reputation for top-shelf craftsmanship with a side of swagger. With its national launch in MCX stores, Larrikin becomes one of the few genuinely veteran-owned spirit brands available to the military community.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for us," said LCDR Greg Keeley, USN (ret), Founder and Head Distiller of Larrikin Bourbon Co. “The MCX isn’t just a store—it’s a part of the military family. To have our whiskey on those shelves, alongside the history and legacy of the Marine Corps, is a full-circle moment for a bloke who’s served on both sides of the Pacific. We built Larrikin for people who serve, lead, and live with purpose.”

Larrikin Bourbon will be available coast to coast; from Camp Pendleton and Twentynine Palms to Quantico, Henderson Hall and Camp Camp Lejeune.

Larrikin Bourbon Co. has received high praise from some of the most prestigious international spirits competitions:

• Double Gold – San Francisco World Spirits Competition

• Platinum – ASCOT Awards (Fred Minnick)

• Platinum – International Wine & Spirits Competition (IWSC)

Each bottle of Larrikin reflects the brand’s core identity: distilled in Kentucky, aged with intent, and bottled without compromise. Expressions include Single Barrel Bourbon, Small Batch, Bottled-in-Bond and the unique Rosewater Bourbon. This national rollout is a testament to Larrikin’s rising profile in the American spirits scene—and a salute to the service members and veterans who inspire it.

