Greg Logan Unlocks Hollywood’s Storytelling Secrets in New Book 'Creating a Blockbuster Brand'

Oscar-winning formula gives entrepreneurs, marketers, and leaders the tools to build unforgettable brands.

I’ve been presenting the most important stories for over 30 years. Greg has not only captured what makes stories connect with an audience, he’s managed to create easy formulas so we can all do it.” — ROSEMARY CHURCH, CNN International News Anchor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling brand strategist and narrative expert Greg Logan announces the release of his latest book, Creating a Blockbuster Brand: Hollywood’s Storytelling Secrets for Your Business (Morgan James Publishing). The book is a revolutionary guide that shows entrepreneurs, marketers, and thought leaders how to harness the proven storytelling techniques of Hollywood to captivate audiences, align internal teams, and drive explosive business growth.With more than 30 years of experience writing for brands like Adobe, Virgin, Google, and Kellogg’s, as well as a background in award-winning entertainment, Logan delivers a powerful fusion of art and commerce. Creating a Blockbuster Brand is the ultimate playbook for turning your business into a high-impact brand using the storytelling formulas that have driven the world’s most iconic films.“People don’t want more data, they want to believe in something,” says Logan. “This book helps brands shift from pushing facts to telling emotionally resonant stories that move people to action.”Backed by neuroscience and inspired by Hollywood’s hero’s journey structure, the book walks readers through Logan’s proprietary Narrativity method: a step-by-step system for identifying your brand’s genre, hero (hint: it’s not you), enemy, superpower, quest, and story arc.Early praise includes:-“Genius. Greg has made the brilliance of movies work for businesses.” – Eva Orner, Oscar and Emmy-winning producer-“Greg jolts you out of the formulaic models that plague our industry into a more captivating, human space.” – Bec Stambanis, CSO, Special Group (Apple, Nike)-“We wouldn’t have a business without Greg’s storytelling formulas.” – Dave Yeager, Founder, Showcase DailyWhether you're building a startup, revitalizing an established brand, or launching your personal platform, Creating a Blockbuster Brand delivers the frameworks and inspiration to turn your story into your greatest asset.About the Author:Greg Logan is the founder of Narrativity, a consultancy that blends brand strategy and storytelling to help companies drive engagement, sales, and transformation. His work spans global brands and emerging businesses across five continents. He is a Cannes-winning writer and a Berlin Film Festival award recipient.

