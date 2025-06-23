'The Operator with Rob O’Neill' Podcast Announces Latest Unfiltered Episodes Featuring Military Legends & Commentary

The Operator with Rob O’Neill The Operator With Rob O’Neill Podcast

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Operator with Rob O’Neill,” hosted by former SEAL Team Six Operator Robert J. O’Neill, continues its weekly run with a slate of compelling, no-nonsense episodes. Known for his front-line insights and straight-talk demeanor, O’Neill offers listeners another round of raw storytelling, high-profile guests, and deep dives into today’s pressing issues.Latest Episodes (Episodes 133–136)136 | “TOMMY O Returns” (June 12, 2025)Rob reconnects with his brother Tommy O for a raw, no-filter conversation packed with sharp wit, shared history, and a look at the life lessons that shaped them both. From childhood chaos to present-day reflections and the unspoken bonds that last a lifetime.Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operator-with-rob-oneill/id1637203087?i=1000657894563 135 | “Willie Mays & a Mud Puddle” (May 28, 2025)A light-hearted yet insightful tale, blending a humorous anecdote with reflections on history—covering everything from splashing puddles to parallels with contemporary events. A shift from war stories, but still packed with vintage Operator candor.Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operator-with-rob-oneill/id1637203087?i=1000656789123 134 | “SEAL Master Chief Stephen Drum | Part 2” (May 16, 2025)The revealing second half of Rob’s sit-down with Master Chief Drum. Drum shares his journey through elite military ranks, key operations, and what real leadership looks like in modern warfare. This 100-minute episode is a masterclass in resilience.Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operator-with-rob-oneill/id1637203087?i=1000655678912 133 | “SEAL Master Chief Stephen Drum” (May 7, 2025)The first installment introduces listeners to Drum’s backstory—his ascent through SEAL leadership, mission highlights, and the mindset behind his success. Rob escalates the discussion with pointed questions and hard-won wisdom.Listen on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operator-with-rob-oneill/id1637203087?i=1000654567890 Listen & Subscribe:New episodes drop weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Audible, and wherever you get your podcasts. Tune in and join the mission: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-operator-with-rob-oneill/id1637203087 More about Robert J. O’NeillRobert J. O’Neill is one of the most highly decorated combat veterans of our time. He served at SEAL Team Two, SEAL Team Four and eight years at the legendary SEAL Team Six. Having taken part in and leading over 400 combat missions, Rob operated in Liberia, The Balkans, The Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, Ukraine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. During his remarkable career, Robert J. O’Neill has been decorated 53 times with honors. His awards include two Silver Stars(1) for gallantry in action against the enemy, four Bronze Stars with Valor(2) to denote heroism against the enemy, a Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor(3), a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Valor(4), three Presidential Unit Commendations, and three Combat Action ribbons to name a few.Rob is the author of the NY Times and London Times Best Selling Memoir THE OPERATOR: Firing the Shots that Killed Osama bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior.Media Contact:

