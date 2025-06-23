Los Angeles Tribune Global Magicians Hall of Fame Announces Full Lineup of Honorees, Performers, and Presenters

Inaugural Ceremony bringing together the who’s who of magic set July 9 in the World Capital of Magic Entertainment—Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Tribune has long celebrated visionary thinkers, creators, & contributors to culture. It’s time we did the same for magic—an art that has profoundly shaped entertainment & storytelling.” — Moe Rock, CEO, The Los Angeles Tribune

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Tribune Global Magicians Hall of Fame today unveiled its complete roster of honorees, performers, and presenters for its highly anticipated inaugural ceremony. Red carpet arrivals begin at 12:00 PM, followed by the main event.The ceremony will recognize excellence and lasting contribution across all dimensions of the magic arts — from innovation and performance to community and legacy.The 2025 Inductees to the Los Angeles Tribune’s Global Magicians Hall of FameGay Blackstone – Steward of Magic’s Grand LegacyGay Blackstone’s name is deeply embedded in the global magic community—not only as a masterful producer, director, and ambassador of the art, but as the steward of one of magic’s most enduring legacies. Through her leadership as president of the Academy of Magical Arts and as executive producer of the acclaimed television series Masters of Illusion, Gay has elevated the art form far beyond the stage. As the widow and longtime producing partner of the legendary Harry Blackstone Jr., she has carried forward the Blackstone name, ensuring its ongoing place in the annals of magic history. In her role as international ambassador for the International Brotherhood of Magicians, she continues to champion innovation and foster new generations of performers worldwide. Her lifelong dedication to preserving the wonder, scale, and integrity of the magical arts makes her induction into the Global Magicians Hall of Fame profoundly fitting and historic.Diana Zimmerman – The Enchantress Who Transcended the StageDiana Zimmerman’s remarkable journey from performing simple tricks as a young girl to becoming widely recognized as the “World’s Foremost Lady Magician” reflects her pioneering spirit and multifaceted contributions. By her early twenties, she was captivating audiences on television and representing major corporations such as IBM and RCA as a magical spokesperson. Her inventive concepts have inspired illusions performed by some of the most celebrated magicians of our time, including David Copperfield and Criss Angel. Beyond performance, Diana co-founded the Magic Castle’s renowned Junior Program with Cary Grant, mentoring young magicians and shaping the future of the craft. As founder of CMS Communications and Noesis Communications, she has also excelled as a business leader, providing brand strategies to leading corporations. In addition, Diana is the best-selling author of the Kandide fantasy series and a tireless advocate for the arts. Her visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on both the world of magic and the broader creative community.Fielding West – The Maestro of Magic and MirthFor over four decades, Fielding West has delighted audiences worldwide with his seamless blend of comedy, illusion, and showmanship. From his early days performing for children’s audiences to appearances on television specials such as An Evening at the Improv and The World’s Greatest Magic, Fielding’s impeccable comedic timing and magical creativity have earned him widespread acclaim. He has contributed behind the scenes as a writer and technical director for Las Vegas legends including Siegfried & Roy and Lance Burton, further solidifying his place within the industry. Through his Stagecraft 101 workshops, Fielding has dedicated himself to educating aspiring performers in the art of public speaking, stage presence, and professional performance skills. His ability to inspire wonder while generating laughter has made him a beloved and respected figure in the global magic community.Howard Hamburg – The Unsung Virtuoso of Card MagicHoward Hamburg’s influence in the world of close-up card magic is profound, though often quietly understated. As a close confidant and student of the legendary Dai Vernon for over two decades, Howard developed an unparalleled mastery of sleight-of-hand and magical theory. His refined performances—often shared in the intimate rooms of the Magic Castle—are revered for their precision, elegance, and deep respect for the spectator's experience. Through decades of mentorship, lectures, and workshops, Howard has shaped generations of close-up magicians, emphasizing the importance of subtlety, psychology, and audience perception in card magic. Though he has often worked behind the scenes, his impact on the evolution of modern card magic is undeniable. Howard Hamburg’s induction recognizes not only his technical brilliance but also his quiet, enduring contribution to the soul of magic itself.RECOGNITION AWARDS:- Lynette Chappell – Supporting Magic Philanthropic Award- Connie Boyd – Innovation Award- Margaret Steele – Literary Award- Jen Kramer – Performance Achievement Award- Vanish Magazine (Paul Romhany) – Media Excellence Award- Kyle & Mistie Knight – Influencing Social Media Award- Benjamin Barnes – Contributing to Community Philanthropic Award- Kevin James – Inventive Performance Award- Luna Shimada – Adelaide Herrmann Award- Dorothy Dietrich – Houdini’s Legacy AwardPRESENTERS INCLUDE:- Moe Rock- Lance Burton- Nick Lewin- Alan Ackerman- Bill Smith- Mike Hammer- Colin Cloud- Mike Michaels- The ConjurorsPERFORMANCES BY:- Fielding West- Kyle & Mistie Knight- Stephane Vanel- Luna Shimada- Steve OwensHosted by Tim Wise, co-founder of the Hall of Fame and longtime magic producer, the event will also feature a special segment led by Connie Boyd, founder of the Magical Women project, showcasing female contributions to the art of magic — not through rhetoric, but through results.“We’re not just honoring names — we’re spotlighting legacies, shining a light on those who have given their lives to an art form that deserves more mainstream recognition,” said Tim Wise, who also produces the Magic Cellar and Alchemy After Dark. “As we asked each guest how magic made them feel, we realized that was the real question behind everything we’re building. Magic moves us. It gives us wonder. And this event is our tribute to that universal spark.”The Hall of Fame was launched as a joint initiative by Tim Wise and Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune, as the first outside-of-industry recognition body in magic. Unlike traditional internal awards, this Hall of Fame aims to bring public awareness to the invisible contributors and bridge the gap between the art of illusion and mainstream acclaim.Tickets are available now at: GlobalMagiciansHallOfFame.com Opportunities to participate in this historic celebration honoring the men and women who have shaped the art of magic are available through program advertising, in-kind sponsorships, seat row sponsorships, and founding partnership levels by going to GlobalMagiciansHallofFame.comYou may also follow the red carpet updates and event news by registering at GlobalMagiciansHallOfFame.comFor media inquiries or interview requests, contact: VIP@LATribuneOnline.com or contact LA Tribune’s Editor-in-Chief, Ava V. Manuel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.