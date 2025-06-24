Intezer and Torq Join Forces to Deliver Cybersecurity’s First Agent-to-Agent Collaboration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intezer , the leader in AI SOC solutions, and Torq, the autonomous security operations leader, today announced a partnership that enables Intezer’s security forensic-grade AI agents to collaborate with Torq HyperSOC™ ’s AI SOC Analyst, Socrates . The partnership offers the best of both worlds with Intezer’s specialization in alert investigation and triage and Torq’s focus on autonomous case management and agentic remediation.“We are proud to be at the forefront of agentic AI in cybersecurity,” said Itai Tevet, co-founder and CEO of Intezer. “This partnership is an important industry first as we enter a world where AI agents collaborate with each other to automate cumbersome tasks and rote work. We are partnering with Torq to bring AI SOC tools to act as a workforce multiplier for more security teams and help level the playing field.”The ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage has resulted in employee burnout, alert fatigue, and ultimately, increased organizational risk. Together, Intezer and Torq’s agents will enable SOC teams to automate many of their tedious, day-to-day tasks so they can focus on more strategic work.“Intezer and Torq are both leaders in the AI SOC space, so it was an easy decision to partner in our shared mission of helping SOC teams manage a massive number of security alerts,” said Eldad Livni, co-founder and CINO of Torq. “Working together, Intezer and Torq’s AI agents offer security teams best-in-class technologies to exponentially increase their capacity to handle high-volume alerts, enabling them to focus on more challenging tasks.”Through the partnership, Intezer’s AI SOC analyst works closely with Torq Socrates to triage, analyze, investigate, and autonomously remediate all incoming alerts. Intezer escalates an average of 4% of alerts in as little as 15 seconds with 97.6% accuracy. On average, Torq’s customers have experienced a 90% decrease in manual security case investigation time, a 70% increase in SOC analyst resource utilization, and a 3-5x increase in alert handling capacity with no added headcount.“As a customer of both Intezer and Torq, I was thrilled to learn that the two are partnering to enable their AI agents to work together, providing even more benefits for SOC teams,” said Todd Willoughby, director of security transformation at RSM. “Intezer’s custom-built AI analysis combined with Torq’s automated case management and response greatly strengthens our security posture by enabling us to save thousands of hours of time and reallocate that time to more strategic work.”To learn more about how Intezer helps security teams triage and remediate the burdensome number of security alerts, visit https://intezer.com/autonomous-soc/ . And to learn more about how Torq Socrates automates response actions to cybersecurity alerts, visit https://torq.io/socrates/ About IntezerIntezer delivers an AI SOC agent solution that combines agentic AI, deep analysis, and an integrated toolset to thoroughly investigate every alert. Its automated triage delivers high-confidence verdicts, auto-resolves false positives, surfaces hidden threats in low-severity alerts, and remediates or escalates only real threats, reducing risk, eliminating noise, and freeing your SOC team to focus on what matters most. Learn more at www.intezer.com About TorqTorq is transforming cybersecurity with its agentic AI security operations solutions. Torq empowers enterprises to instantly and precisely detect and respond to security events at scale. Torq’s customer base includes major multinational enterprise customers, including Abnormal Security, Armis, Check Point Security, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inditex (Zara, Bershka, and Pull & Bear), Informatica, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Telefonica, and Wiz, as well as Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods, financial, hospitality, and sports apparel companies.

