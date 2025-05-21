Intezer Bolsters its Leadership Team with Appointment of Seasoned Cybersecurity Veteran Mitchem Boles as Field CISO

Intezer - Extend Your Security Team with AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intezer , the leader in AI SOC solutions, today announced that Mitchem Boles has joined the company as its field chief information security officer. In this role, Boles will serve as a trusted advisor to Intezer’s customers, offering insight into market trends and providing strategic recommendations. Boles brings nearly two decades of experience overseeing cybersecurity strategies for heavily targeted industries such as healthcare, energy, utilities, finance and retail.Boles comes to Intezer with deep security expertise, having previously held field CISO roles at GuidePoint Security and Critical Start and overseeing cybersecurity at Texas Health Resources, Hitachi Systems, and Sharyland Utilities. During his tenure as director of information security and deputy CISO at Texas Health Resources, Boles oversaw information security for 33,000 employees across 25 hospitals and 200 clinics. He also served as the director of Hitachi Systems’ US security operations center (SOC), overseeing strategy, staff management, and day-to-day activities for the SOC.“I’ve managed SOC teams and intimately understand the alert backlog and burnout issues they face,” said Boles. “Intezer’s AI SOC solution makes a true difference for SOC teams, using agentic AI to autonomously triage, investigate, and respond to alerts with forensic-grade evidence collection and analysis. This means that a lot of the tedious tasks that slow SOC teams down are taken care of, allowing them to focus on more strategic work.”This appointment comes at a major turning point for the cybersecurity space, with an increasing number of companies building AI SOC solutions. As the AI SOC market grows, security teams will look for proven and accurate solutions with mature products.“Intezer was created to solve the talent shortage problem in cybersecurity, and finally, with AI, we can do just that. But it is not just about being more efficient or reducing costs, it’s about making companies more secure. Attackers are using AI to massively scale attacks. The only way to keep up is to use AI on the defensive side to fight back,” said Itai Tevet, CEO of Intezer.Tevet added, “Mitchem’s wealth of experience makes him an immense asset to our team. His experience overseeing cybersecurity programs for organizations makes him the ideal person to partner with our customers as they seek innovative, mature AI SOC solutions to help them improve their strategic security posture.”For more information about Intezer’s Autonomous SOC Platform, visit https://intezer.com/ About IntezerIntezer is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for autonomous security operations, with a vision to solve talent shortages and skill gaps in the cybersecurity industry. Intezer built the Autonomous SOC Platform to investigate alerts, make triage decisions, and escalate findings about serious threats like an expert SOC analyst (but without burnout, skill gaps, and alert fatigue). Learn more at www.intezer.com

