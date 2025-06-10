Intezer Launches Customer Advisory Board

Industry leaders from MGM Resorts, NVIDIA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and YAGEO Group come together to help shape the future of the autonomous SOC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intezer , the leader in AI-powered technology for autonomous security operations, today announced the launch of its customer advisory board. The board will help inform Intezer’s product development strategy and shape the future direction of the company. Members will also offer insights into common challenges they face as the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve.Inaugural members of Intezer’s customer advisory board include:-- Branden Newman, CTO at MGM Resorts-- Stephen Harrison, CISO at MGM Resorts-- Travis Carroll, Manager, Monitoring and Incident Response at NVIDIA-- Michael Francess, Director of Cyber Security Advanced Threat at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts-- Michael Calderin, CISO at YAGEO Group-- The CISO at one of the largest privately held media enterprises in the U.S.-- The VP of Cyber Detection and Response at a Fortune 500 financial services organizationIntezer’s customer advisory board brings together senior security leaders from a wide range of industries, including hospitality, financial services, technology, media, and manufacturing. This variety ensures the board’s guidance reflects the real-world challenges faced by modern SOC teams across sectors. Their collective insight will help shape Intezer’s platform strategy, ensuring it remains practical, innovative, and aligned with the evolving needs of today’s security landscape.“As the cyber attack surface continues to expand and cybercriminals adopt AI to turbocharge the volume of their attacks, cybersecurity teams like ours are increasingly inundated with security alerts. Using AI tools like Intezer’s helps level the playing field and enables our team to focus on high-level strategy and the alerts that need deep investigation rather than getting caught in the weeds,” said Michael Francess, Director of Cyber Security Advanced Threat at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “I look forward to collaborating with Intezer and the other board members to provide insights and recommendations to guide Intezer’s efforts to make SOC analysts’ lives easier.”Agentic AI with human oversight is the backbone of Intezer’s AI SOC solution, enabling security teams to greatly extend their SOC teams’ capacity. The platform automatically resolves false positives, escalates less than 4% of security alerts for human investigation and dramatically reduces mean time to respond (MTTR), with a median investigation time of just 15 seconds.“The executives on our first-ever customer advisory board are some of the top minds in the cybersecurity incident and response space and have led incredibly successful and nimble teams,” said Itai Tevet, CEO and co-founder of Intezer. “We look forward to working hand in hand with the board members to ensure that our products and services are meeting their needs, now and in the future.”To learn more about Intezer’s Autonomous SOC Platform, visit https://intezer.com/

