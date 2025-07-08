PatchMaster Strengthens Tennessee Footprint with New Franchise

Father-Son Duo Brings Short-Term Rental Expertise and Local Insight to Drywall Repair Market

This move allows us to take our passion for service and translate it into a business with long-term potential and daily impact” — Kevin Copeland, owner, PatchMaster Nashville Metro

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise known for its fast, professional service, is proud to announce the launch of PatchMaster Nashville Metro , further strengthening the brand’s presence in the region. The new franchise will serve the heart of the Nashville metropolitan area, delivering expert drywall repair services to homeowners, property managers, and real estate professionals.Leading the new PatchMaster Nashville Metro franchise are Kevin Copeland, a seasoned entrepreneur, and his son, Milam Copeland. Together, the father-son team brings extensive experience in short-term rental management, along with established connections in the local design and construction industries. Their background positions them well to deliver the high-quality service and professionalism that PatchMaster is known for.“We’re thrilled to continue our growth in Nashville with Kevin and Milam leading this new franchise,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Their experience in customer service and business operations, paired with a deep understanding of the local real estate market, makes them a strong asset to our brand.”The new Metro Nashville franchise joins a growing PatchMaster presence in Tennessee, which also includes PatchMaster Rutherford & Wilson Counties, PatchMaster Franklin, and PatchMaster Knoxville. Together, these four locations demonstrate the brand’s rapid expansion across the state and reinforce PatchMaster’s commitment to delivering fast, professional drywall repairs with a strong local presence.“This move allows us to take our passion for service and translate it into a business with long-term potential and daily impact,” said Kevin Copeland. “We see PatchMaster as a natural extension of what we’ve already built: a dependable team, great customer relationships, and a commitment to excellence. Plus, it offers Milam the opportunity to step into a leadership role as we grow.”The Copeland team will provide PatchMaster’s signature services, including small hole patching, ceiling repairs, drywall cracks, water damage fixes, painting, and texture removal and reapplication. Their team will also serve the growing needs of Middle Tennessee’s rental and resale housing markets, where fast-turn, high-quality repair services are in high demand.For drywall repair estimates or service appointments in the Nashville Metro area, Kevin Copeland can be reached at 615-601-0680 or visit patchmaster.com/nashville-metro/ ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $54,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 185 territories to more than 90 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

