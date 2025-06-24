Anticipation Builds for the 2026 International Netball Classic as Sportourz Prepares to Raise the Bar

Rhinos at the International Netball Classic 2025

The 2025 Junior International Netball Classic proudly announces the upcoming tournament, scheduled for April 4–5, 2026, in Miramar, Florida.

2025 was proof that youth netball has no boundaries. In 2026, we’re leveling up—on and off the court—with new innovations, new nations, and new opportunities for young athletes to shine.” — Allister Roper, Event Director

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Junior International Netball Classic , formerly known as the Junior Florida Netball Classic , proudly announces its return scheduled for April 4–5, 2026, at the vibrant Miramar Amphitheatre, Florida. Following the electric atmosphere and world-class competition, the highly anticipated event is set to expand its legacy of global youth engagement, athletic excellence, and cross-cultural celebration.Building on the energy of 34 teams across five age divisions—U12, U14, U16, U19, and U21—the 2025 tournament showcased not only elite-level play, but also the power of netball to inspire, unite, and empower youth from around the world. The weekend was a dynamic blend of athleticism, creativity, and community.2025 Highlights Fuel 2026 ExcitementThe 2025 edition opened with the thrilling Leeds Rhinos Challenge Pro-Day, where professional coaches from the UK’s prestigious Leeds Rhinos Netball Club led elite workshops to kick off the weekend. Akahla Anderson of Sportourz Titchfield High School was crowned MVP of the day, signaling a high-performance weekend ahead.From the fiery Round Robin matchups on Saturday to the dazzling Uniform Parade—won by Angels Primary School—the festival atmosphere ignited the courts and the crowd. The momentum surged into Super Sunday, where champions were crowned, individuals shone, and legacies were cemented. Visit our recap video here.Major accolades from 2025 included:Overall Tournament Winner: Mile Gully High SchoolTournament MVP: Jolie Dixon (Emmanuel U12)Winning Coach: Marlon HibbertYoungest Player: Adelaide Mills (8 years old)A Classic Reimagined: What to Expect in 2026The 2026 International Netball Classic will take the tradition even further.Expect:* Expanded international participation from across the Caribbean, U.S., Africa, Australia and U.K.* New skill zones and digital storytelling stations to showcase athlete experiences in real-timeA revamped Pro-Day Challenge featuring global elite coaches* Cultural showcases, enhanced fan engagement, and signature youth leadership awards“2025 was proof that youth netball has no boundaries,” said Alister Roper, Event Director. “In 2026, we’re leveling up—on and off the court—with new innovations, new nations, and new opportunities for young athletes to shine.”For 2025 recaps, visit our website.Teams, sponsors, volunteers, and fans are invited to be part of this historic moment as the Classic turns a new chapter. Registration opens in September 2025. Space is limited, and demand is already building.For more information and to register, visit www.intlnetballclassic.com or contact info@intlnetballclassic.comFollow @intlnetballclassic or @Sportourz on all platforms.About SportourzSportourz is a leading international youth sports event organization dedicated to building pathways in sports, education, and global exchange. Through high-impact tournaments and talent development platforms, Sportourz connects youth with opportunity, culture, and excellence.

The International Netball Classic 2025 recap and the inaugural years host was the Leeds Rhinos Netball club from the Netball Super League from the UK.

