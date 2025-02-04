The 7th Annual Florida Fertility Expo returns after a year-long hiatus

Attendees arrive to find support, information and meet reproductive health professionals.

The Florida Fertility Expo amplifies the conversation about infertility awareness, maternal health, integrative medicine, and FemTech Innovations.

Our mission is to create a platform where conversations about fertility and reproductive health are normalized and inclusive.” — Michelle McKoy

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Seventh Annual Florida Fertility Expo is set to return on April 8 and 19 at the Urban League of Broward County. The expo plans to bring a vital focus to issues such as infertility awareness, maternal health, integrative medicine, and FemTech Innovations.The expo will kick off at the end of Black Maternal Health Week with a Reproductive and Maternal Health Summit, with a panel discussion addressing infertility, maternal health, and reproductive challenges in urban communities. It will explore the factors contributing to poor outcomes and highlight community-driven solutions that foster improvement. The panel will also examine Florida State laws affecting access to reproductive and maternal health services, emphasizing the need for advocacy to drive better health outcomes.The main feature of the expo will include exhibitors that consist of reproductive health professionals, speakers, interactive workshops, and panels. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet providers of IUI, IVF, egg freezing, donors, high-risk pregnancy, postpartum maternal services, mental health support, and more."Our mission is to create a platform where conversations about fertility and reproductive health are normalized and inclusive," said Michelle McKoy, founder of the Florida Fertility Expo and a dedicated infertility advocate. "By highlighting critical topics like Black maternal health disparities and showcasing innovative FemTech solutions, we aim to empower attendees with knowledge and resources to navigate their reproductive health journeys."Key Highlights of the Expo:● Infertility Awareness: The Expo aims to address common fertility concerns and dismantle stigmas by providing support through expert-led panels and real-life stories. ● Maternal Health: Focus on the well-being of mothers throughout pregnancy and postpartum.● Integrative Medicine: Learn about holistic approaches to fertility, including acupuncture, naturopathy, and nutrition.● FemTech Innovations: The Expo will showcase innovative technologies supporting women’s reproductive health.What To Expect:● Gain knowledge from engaging workshops and seminars led by some of the world’s leading reproductive health experts, including physicians, certified coaches and educators.● Learn about various resources and pathways for individuals and families navigating fertility challenges and parenthood by exploring options through IVF treatment, egg donation, surrogacy, adoption, or foster care.● Connect with others on similar journeys to share experiences and find emotional support.Get Involved:Registration for the Florida Fertility Expo is now open. Friday’s opening reception is free with RSVP and Saturday is $15 for the day. For more information and to register, visit floridafertilityexpo.com or contact 786-408-8769. Sponsorship and Exhibitor space available.About the Florida Fertility Expo:The Florida Fertility Expo was founded by Michelle McKoy and is dedicated to addressing the critical need for inclusive, supportive spaces to discuss fertility and reproductive health. The Expo fosters connections, educates the community, and promotes innovative solutions to reproductive health challenges.About Yes to Fertility:Florida Fertility Expo is produced by Yes To Fertility. Yes To Fertility is a Florida-based nonprofit. Our mission is to provide a comprehensive, supportive, and educational platform for individuals and couples navigating their fertility journey. The programming is dedicated to fostering a community that empowers participants with the knowledge, resources, and support necessary to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and family-building options. Learn more at www.yestofertility.com ####

Florida Fertility Expo 2022 recap video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.