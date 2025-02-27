Black Women Leading the Charge in Reproductive Health at the 7th Annual Florida Fertility Expo

Michelle Mckoy, Jocelyn Gordon, and Jamarah Amani.

The 7th Annual Florida Fertility Expo, will shine a spotlight on three pioneering Black women leading the charge in reproductive health.

FT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Women Leading the Charge in Reproductive Health at the 7th Annual Florida Fertility ExpoIn honor of Black History Month, the 7th Annual Florida Fertility Expo, will shine a spotlight on three pioneering Black women leading the charge in reproductive health. Michelle McKoy, Jocelyn Gordon, and Jamarah Amani are transforming the fields of infertility awareness, integrative medicine, and maternal health—creating spaces for education, advocacy, and empowerment for Black women and underserved communities.Set for April 18-19, 2025, at the Urban League of Broward County, the expo highlights the intersection of race, reproductive health, and access to care. Black women disproportionately face challenges in fertility treatment, maternal healthcare, and reproductive rights—a reality that these three women are actively working to change.Three Black Women Revolutionizing Reproductive HealthMichelle McKoy: Infertility Awareness Advocate & Founder of the Florida Fertility ExpoDiagnosed with endometriosis and chronic pelvic pain, McKoy spent 20 years suffering in silence before turning to integrative medicine and IVF to conceive her daughter. Her personal journey led to the creation of the Florida Fertility Expo, a platform dedicated to educating and supporting individuals facing fertility challenges. McKoy’s work raises awareness about the 1 in 6 individuals impacted by infertility and promotes early reproductive health education to break the cycle of silence.Jocelyn Gordon: Champion of Integrative Medicine in Fertility and PregnancyWith over 20 years of experience as a fertility coach, Gordon has helped countless women achieve pregnancy through holistic and medical approaches. Having personally overcome endometriosis and adenomyosis, she conceived two daughters at 40—proving that Black women can redefine reproductive timelines. She specializes in supporting women with PCOS, hormone balance, and fertility wellness, bridging the gap between conventional medicine and natural healing practices.Jamarah Amani: Birth Justice Advocate & Maternal Health ExpertAs a recipient of the 2019 Trailblazer Award from the City of Miami, Amani is a community advocate and midwife, at the forefront of the Birth Justice movement, ensuring that Black mothers and babies receive equitable maternal care. She is the architect behind the Black Midwives Model of Care, the Birth Justice Bill of Rights, and the founder of Black Midwives Day. As director of the Southern Birth Justice Network and co-founder of the National Black Midwives Alliance, Amani has been tackling the epidemics of Black maternal and infant morbidity and mortality for over fifteen years. Amani’s work fights against the maternal mortality crisis disproportionately affecting Black women, ensuring that pregnancy and childbirth are safe, empowering experiences.The 7th Annual Florida Fertility Expo: A Space for Education & AdvocacyThe expo will feature two days of critical conversations, workshops, and resources:Friday, April 18, 2025 (2-5 PM): Reproductive & Maternal Health Virtual SummitPanel discussions on infertility, maternal health, and reproductive challenges in urban communities.Examination of Florida State laws affecting reproductive health access and the importance of advocacy.Saturday, April 19, 2025 (10 AM – 5 PM): Main ExpoExhibitors include reproductive health professionals, fertility specialists, and maternal health experts.Discussions on Egg Freezing, Fibroids, High-Risk Pregnancy, Surrogacy, PCOS, Adoption, Male Infertility, Integrative Medicine, and more.Raffle prize: Entry includes a chance to win a FREE IVF cycle provided by CNY Fertility (terms & conditions apply), and much moreThe expo welcomes individuals and couples navigating their journey to parenthood—offering expert guidance, medical resources, and a supportive community. Exhibitors consist of reproductive health practitioners, local and international IVF clinics, mental health practitioners, surrogacy agencies, legal, maternal health advocates, holistic health professionals, and fem tech companies.Topics for discussion: Egg Freezing, Fibroids, High -High-risk pregnancy, Surrogacy, PCOS, Egg Donation, Adoption, Foster Care, IVF, IUI, Integrative Medicine, Diet, Acupuncture, Male Infertility, Maternal Health, and much more.Tickets: $15 | Location: Urban League of Broward County, 560 NW 27th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311For more details and to register, visit www. FloridaFertilityExpo.com or contact 786-408-8769.About the Florida Fertility Expo:The Florida Fertility Expo was founded by Michelle McKoy and is dedicated to addressing the critical need for inclusive, supportive spaces to discuss fertility and reproductive health. The Expo fosters connections, educates the community, and promotes innovative solutions

