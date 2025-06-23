Submit Release
Wyoming National Guard Dedicates New Field Maintenance Shop in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Wyo. – The Wyoming Army National Guard will host a building dedication ceremony for its new Field Maintenance Shop in Sheridan on Tuesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. at 3239 Coffeen Ave.

The ceremony will be attended by senior leaders, including Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming’s Adjutant General; Mr. Douglas Shope, Deputy Director, State of Wyoming; Col. James Ezell, U.S. Property and Fiscal Officer; and Lt. Col. William Lindmier, Deputy Construction and Facility Management Officer.

The new 27,185-square-foot facility, constructed on over five acres, supports both organizational and support-level maintenance for the Wyoming Army National Guard’s combat and tactical vehicle fleet. The shop includes five service bays: A warm-up and inspection bay, a heated wash bay, a welding bay, and two standard maintenance bays.

The $17.9 million project was managed by the Wyoming Construction and Facilities Management Office. Key contributors included Mr. Brett Bautz, P.E., Design and Project Management Section Chief; Mr. Paul Newman, Project Inspector with Design Build Solutions, LLC; design-builder Hensel Phelps; Jacobs Engineering as the architect-of-record; and Design Build Solutions as the project consultant.

The event will be emceed by Col. James Ezell and includes a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. followed by self-guided tours until 1:30 p.m. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Media Contact:
Wyoming Military Department Public Affairs
wyoguard@gmail.mil or Joseph.a.coslett.civ@army.mil
 307-772-5040

Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger speaks at a ground breaking ceremony in Sheridan, Wyo., on May 2, 2023. The ceremony marks the construction of a new vehicle maintenance shop that will be housed right next to the existing armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
Distinguished guests, military officials, and community leaders attend a ground breaking ceremony in Sheridan, Wyo. on May 2, 2023. The ceremony marks the construction of a new vehicle maintenance shop that will be housed right next to the existing armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)
Sheridan community leaders and officials from the Wyoming Army National Guard pose for the symbolic groundbreaking of a new facility in Sheridan Wyo., on May 2, 2023. The ceremony marks the construction of a new vehicle maintenance shop that will be housed right next to the existing armory. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

