Vexos Unveils New Brand Identity for CMS Division to Help OEMs Navigate Global Sourcing Challenges

CMS by Vexos Custom Material Solutions (CMS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos is proud to announce the launch of a new brand identity for its Custom Material Solutions (CMS) division, reinforcing its strategic commitment to helping Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) navigate today’s volatile global trade landscape and increasing demand for flexible, cost-effective sourcing solutions.CMS by Vexos provides end-to-end sourcing across a comprehensive range of components — including PCBs , plastics, metals, cables, power supplies, displays, keypads, adapters, and full electromechanical assemblies. Whether for standard parts or fully customized builds, CMS offers OEMs the convenience of consolidated procurement, supported by expert engineering and program management.With rising pressures from shifting tariffs, policy uncertainty, and the growing need for low-to-mid-volume customization, OEMs face mounting challenges in securing the right materials—delivered reliably, on time, and within budget. The introduction of the CMS identity is a direct response to these needs, providing customers with clearer access to the services that have made Vexos a trusted sourcing partner for over 30 years.“This new identity reflects our long-standing dedication to smarter, more agile sourcing,” said Peter Grimsdale, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Asia at Vexos and President of the CMS division. “OEMs need partners with global scale and local responsiveness. Vexos CMS is built to deliver both.”In addition to operations in China, Vexos has established a robust global supply network across Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Mexico, Indonesia, the U.S., and Canada. In June 2025, the company opened its second Vietnam office in Hanoi, further strengthening supplier management and technical support in Southeast Asia.________________________________________Beyond Sourcing: Engineering-Driven ValueVexos CMS goes beyond procurement by integrating design, quality, and logistics into a unified sourcing strategy. Key advantages include:• Design-for-Excellence (DFX) Support – Engineering insight from the earliest stages• Volume Flexibility – Seamless support for low- to mid-volume production• Tier-1 Manufacturer Access – Even for smaller or custom orders• End-to-End Supplier Management – Covering audits, compliance, logistics, and local supportBy combining global reach with local execution and long-term supplier partnerships, Vexos CMS enables OEMs to reduce costs, shorten lead times, and build resilient, responsive supply chains.________________________________________Why a New Brand Identity?As the CMS business expands in parallel with Vexos’ Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), this new visual identity clearly distinguishes the unique value each division delivers, while staying true to the company’s core commitment: quality, agility, and long-term partnership.“This is more than a branding update—it’s about simplifying how OEMs connect with the right expertise,” said Bradley Koury, Vice President and General Manager of the CMS division at Vexos “Whether you're navigating sourcing risks or scaling up customized programs, Vexos CMS is here to support your growth.”________________________________________Learn MoreDiscover how Vexos CMS can help you build smarter, more agile global supply chains.Visit: https://cms.vexos.com/ CMS by Vexos on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/vexos-cms/ ________________________________________About VexosVexos is a global provider of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS), with operations across North America and Asia. The company supports OEMs in the medical, industrial, automotive, and consumer markets with award-winning solutions built on quality, flexibility, and trusted partnership.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.