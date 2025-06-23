Learn about stream fishing in southwest Missouri through MDC summer programs

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – Fishing a stream from the bank or by wading through its shallow parts is a great way to catch fish and to enjoy the area’s outdoor beauty.

People can learn more about fishing an Ozarks stream at two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) programs in July. These two programs, which are the first in a series of stream-fishing programs that will continue into the fall, are put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. All programs will provide hands-on fishing opportunities at streams in the southwest corner of the state.

The stream-fishing fun will begin July 15 at the “Learn to Fish: Stream Fishing – Shoal Creek.” This program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at MDC’s Allen Bridge Access in Newton County. At this program, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will lead participants in stream-fishing trip on this MDC-owned access on Shoal Creek near Neosho. Participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment and bait, but a limited amount of equipment will be available. Participants between the ages of 16 and 64, unless otherwise exempt, must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. People can register for the July 15 event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/209304

Later in the month, on July 29, people can fish Center Creek (a tributary of the Spring River) at the “Learn to Fish: Stream Fishing – Center Creek.” This program will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at MDC’s Carl Junction Access, which is on Center Creek in Jasper County near Carl Junction. People can register for this at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208854

For more details about the July programs, directions to either of the two MDC accesses, or for information about upcoming stream-fishing programs in succeeding months, people can contact Smith at Tim.Smith@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive in Joplin. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.