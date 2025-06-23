MDC Twin Pines Conservation Education Center to transform into hybrid office July 1

Body

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) will transform to a hybrid public contact office beginning July 1.

“This transition to a hybrid public contact office will allow us to be more efficient with existing infrastructure while continuing to provide exceptional customer service and outreach to the community, including being open to the public year-round,” said MDC Ozark Regional Administrator Sarah Medlock. “It became cost prohibitive to renew our lease with the National Park Service in Van Buren, so Twin Pines will also be a central location for the MDC district work team.”

MDC will continue to offer on-site public programs at Twin Pines and to provide educational support to local schools. The center will be open to the public year-round 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and during those times Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, when staff are on-site.

“There will be some changes inside the building that will allow for additional staff, such as a wildlife biologist and forester, to be on-site to answer any questions from the public, much like other local offices at Eminence and West Plains,” said Medlock. “The building will continue to provide a multi-purpose room for classes, programs, and meetings once the updates are completed.”

Since January 2008, Twin Pines CEC has served as a hub for school groups, youth organizations, and the public, showcasing the unique natural features of the Ozarks.

Twin Pines CEC is located at 20086 US-60 in Winona.

If you have any questions, please contact MDC Ozark Regional Administrator Sarah Medlock at Sarah.Medlock@mdc.mo.gov.