Gov. Cox directs H.B. 267 referendum to be submitted to voters at 2026 general election

SALT LAKE CITY (June 23, 2025) – Gov. Cox today issued an executive order directing that the referendum regarding H.B. 267, the Public Sector Labor Union Amendments, be submitted to the voters at the 2026 General Election on November 3, 2026. This directive is required by statute, and follows Lt. Governor Henderson’s declaration on June 21, 2025 that a referendum petition challenging H.B. 267 garnered a sufficient number of voter signatures.

