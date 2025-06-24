Oola Bowls® Debuts in Massachusetts with 100 Free Bowls Grand Opening Celebration in Newburyport, MA on June 28

We can’t wait to serve our signature açaí bowls and invite you to try our colorful, expanded superfood menu, to fuel you from morning ‘till evening, all rooted in our passion for healthy living. ” — Rick McIsaac

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oola Bowls, the vibrant better-for-you brand known for its signature, high-pulp açaí bowls and commitment to “what happiness tastes like,” is thrilled to announce the opening of its Newburyport location, its first Massachusetts location, this Saturday, June 28, 2025. Grand opening festivities kick off at 9am in the Port Plaza shopping center and are open to the public.To celebrate this launch, the first 100 guests will receive a free small bowl beginning at 9am, while supplies last. The grand opening day will also feature face painting from 10:30am – 12:30pm, a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce at noon, raffle giveaways, and additional on-site entertainment throughout the day.After the first 100 free bowls are served, as part of the week-long celebration, customers will receive one free “Kicker” – a nutrient-rich topping such as fresh fruit, nut butters, protein, collagen, and turmeric – on any purchase, available through Sunday, July 6. Plus, starting 4pm daily from Saturday, June 28 through Sunday, July 6, guests can enjoy a BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer on “Swirls,” Oola Bowls’ unique açaí soft-serve recently introduced in this summer’s menu lineup.“We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Newburyport this Saturday – our first of many locations in New England – and introduce this amazing community to the best açai bowl I’ve ever had,” said Rick McIsaac, General Manager of Oola Bowls Newburyport. “We can’t wait to serve our signature açaí bowls and invite you to try our colorful, expanded superfood menu, to fuel you from morning ‘till evening, all rooted in our passion for healthy living and feel-good food.”All stated promotions and festivities will only be available at the Oola Bowls Newburyport location at 45 Storey Avenue, Unit N3, Newburyport, MA 01950, while supplies last.Oola Bowls invites locals, families, and health-food enthusiasts to join the celebration and experience their signature fresh bowls, vibrant smoothies, and upbeat atmosphere at its first Massachusetts location. For more information about this location’s events and special promotions, follow Oola Bowls Newburyport on Instagram or Facebook (@OolaBowlsNewburyport) or visit www.oolabowls.com/coming-soon-newburyport About Oola™Oola Bowlsis the leading health-focused QSR franchise known for one the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls in the U.S. Founded in 2018, Oola is on a mission to fuel balanced living by nourishing and empowering the communities they serve, one functional ingredient and one meaningful connection at a time. Using premium açaí and functional ingredients, Oola’s innovative menu is designed to nourish, energize, and bring joy with every bite. With a belief that balance feels better, Oola offers wholesome, energizing options that elevate both body and mind. Expanding across the East Coast and beyond, Oola is redefining what it means to eat well.

