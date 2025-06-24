California Solar Leader Alerts Business Owners: Solar Tax Credits Are On the Chopping Block

Commercial solar and the federal solar tax credits are under fire with the current version of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill.'

HES Renewables Warns that Current “One Big Beautiful Bill” Slashes Solar Tax Credits

If the OBBBA passes as it now sits, it could be the take-out blow that removes solar from within reach of business owners and homeowners nationwide.” — Ross Williams

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables, a top commercial solar design and installation company in Southern California, has posted a stark warning alongside a distilled description of the deep cuts the current version of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act would make to solar incentives for businesses.Commercial solar systems have helped spur the rapid rise of the United States solar industry. In the past three decades, commercial solar energy has progressed from unobtainable NASA tech to a viable energy source; never before have private companies had the option to build their own electric power plant. Additionally, the private sector’s demand for clean, green, and cheap energy has created a burgeoning industry in the US-made solar panel, energy storage, and hardware manufacturing fields.A new post on hesrenewables.com details the immediate steps business, multi-family, and property owners should take before new laws could strip out current tax credits for commercial solar systems.“Everyone in the solar industry is watching the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ go through its process to try to become law,” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “The House’s original language gutted solar incentives nationwide. The Senate’s current version only slightly limits the damage the law would do to the solar industry. Speaking for all California solar companies, we’ve seen first-hand what bad policy can do; the 2023 decision by the California Public Utilities Commission has been catastrophic for California solar. If the OBBBA passes as it now sits, it could be the take-out blow that removes solar from within reach of business owners and homeowners nationwide.”“The current version of the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ will not only harm companies considering solar, it will betray the investment so many solar component manufacturers have made in bringing jobs and capacity to the US,” said Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “As people who care about our environment and green jobs, we should all contact our representatives and insist they fight these cuts. While that battle plays out in Washington DC, business owners everywhere should commence their solar projects immediately to gain safe harbor status while the strong incentives are still available.”The HES Renewables team will continue to use its influence to fight to save solar tax incentives as well as prepare clients for the potential rush to build commercial solar systems before those incentives time out.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, was launched in May of 2023. HES Renewables is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com

