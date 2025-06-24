Marine Repair Services Selects SwellSpace to Modernize Employee Benefits Communication

SwellSpace Logo MRS - CMC Logo

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwellSpace , a modern solution for HR and benefits communication, is proud to announce its partnership with Marine Repair Services–Container Maintenance Corporation (MRS). Through this collaboration, SwellSpace has developed custom HR and benefits websites tailored to the needs of MRS employees, dependents, and job candidates across multiple locations and operating companies.SwellSpace launched public-facing websites designed to centralize and provide access to essential MRS-CMC HR and benefits resources. From health coverage and 401(k) information to employee assistance programs, the SwellSpace-powered sites provide a streamlined, mobile-ready experience that reflects MRS-CMC’s commitment to its workers and their families."SwellSpace has completely transformed how our employees access and manage their benefits,” said Melissa Harris, HR and Payroll Manager at MRS-CMC. “It's user-friendly, available anytime, and consolidates all key information into one convenient location. We have seen a noticeable increase in employee engagement and satisfaction since launching this tool.”SwellSpace creates public-facing sites, allowing employers to convey the strength of their HR and benefit programs. A key component is that SwellSpace does not require employee logins. This barrier-free approach ensures that both employees and their family members can access information from any device at any time. MRS also benefits from a fast setup process that does not require complex integrations or IT involvement. The HR team can make updates to the site independently, without needing support from technical teams, which allows them to keep information accurate and timely with minimal friction.“Marine Repair Services is an essential part of the logistics and transportation ecosystem, and it’s been a privilege to support their mission,” said Jessica Brewer, CEO of SwellSpace. “We designed SwellSpace to give HR leaders a platform they can manage on their own while creating a seamless experience for employees and their families. MRS has embraced this approach, and we’re excited to see how the platform continues to support their people across every location.”About SwellSpaceSwellSpace delivers custom HR and employee benefits websites that improve access to essential information for employees, dependents, and candidates. The platform is public-facing, easy to manage, and requires no complex integrations or technical support. SwellSpace is a product of 3Together, a mission-driven company reimagining benefits communication for today’s workforce. Learn more at www.swellspace.us About Marine Repair ServicesMarine Repair Services–Container Maintenance Corporation provides container and chassis maintenance, repair, storage, and transportation solutions. With operations in key port and inland markets, the company serves ocean carriers, intermodal equipment providers, and terminal operators with comprehensive logistics support through its brands MRS, ITI Intermodal, and Columbia Container Services. Learn more at www.mrs-cmc.com

